"There had to be mixed emotions because it was supposed to be Venus winning first" - Chanda Rubin on Serena Williams' USO 1999 win

Former pros Chanda Rubin and Zina Garrison had an insightful conversation on the life and career of Serena Williams in the latest episode of their podcast "The GOAT: Serena".

They began the discussion by reminiscing about the first of Williams' 23 Grand Slam titles, which came at the 1999 US Open where she beat Martina Hingis in the final. Rubin and Garrison then highlighted how it was Venus Williams who made a Major final first, two years earlier, at Flushing Meadows.

They believe there were bound to be conflicting feelings around Serena's triumph, since many expected the older of the sisters to win a Slam first.

"I remember Venus sitting in the stands and seeing her little sister get to this stage where she wanted to be," Chanda Rubin said. "I mean in 1997 it was Venus in the final of the US Open first. There had to be mixed emotions because it was supposed to be Venus winning first."

"It was interesting because we had been looking at Venus to win first," Rubin added. "She was actually before Serena and we kind of expected Venus to maybe make more of a run but then it was completely turned around when Serena got that title."

Rubin and Garrison went on to talk about the Australian Open, the Slam where Serena Williams has amassed her joint-most Major titles. They pointed out that Williams seemed largely unaffected by the scorching conditions in Melbourne, and credited that to her roots in Florida - a city with similar heat and humidity.

Chanda Rubin even claimed that the 40-year-old became better as conditions Down Under became "tougher".

"We know her to be tough," Zina Garrison said. "It's so hot down there other players would just whimper but she being from Florida, being used to the heat, seemed to strive sometimes in that heat."

"She excelled and seemed to get better as the conditions became tougher," Chanda Rubin added.

"She played two weeks with a baby on the way, how is that even possible" - Chanda Rubin on Serena Williams winning Australian Open while pregnant

Zina Garrison and Chanda Rubin proceeded to discuss Serena Williams' triumph at the 2017 Australian Open, which gave her a 23rd and most recent Grand Slam title. It was later revealed that Williams was eight weeks pregnant at the time of her victory, much to the surprise of tennis fans.

The podcasters expressed their astonishment at the 40-year-old's extraordinary feat. They further highlighted how Venus Williams played her sister in the final whilst knowing about the latter's pregnancy.

"We have to talk about Serena's last Major win in 2017," Chanda Rubin said. "How in the world did she play two weeks and seven matches with a baby on the way? How is that even possible?"

"Let's not forget she played her sister in the final who knew she was pregnant," Zina Garrison chimed in. "I mean how do you do that? And the look on Venus's face was like 'girl are you crazy?'"

