Alexander Zverev has criticized Wimbledon organizers for putting Jannik Sinner on the covered main court for his second-round match over more accomplished players in the tournament.

With rain complicating surface conditions, players have been critical of playing on open courts. While Zverev played his first round match on a main court with retractable roofs, his match against Yosuke Watanuki will be played on an open court (Court 2). Meanwhile, Sinner has played both his opening rounds on the covered main courts.

During a press conference at Wimbledon, Zverev opined that there were several other accomplished players who could have been picked over Sinner to play on the main courts.

"I don't know whether Jannik has to be put on a court with a roof for a second round match. There were other names who have achieved more in tennis than Jannik. I think they had options there," Alexander Zverev stated.

While acknowledging that Sinner is a great player, Zverev claimed that it was unfair to favor the Italian over other big names, including Matteo Berrettini and himself, who he feels have achieved more on the grasscourt Major.

"I like Jannik very much - as a person and as a player. He's an incredible player and will still win a lot. But there were other names in the draw who hadn't played the first round yet. Like Matteo Berrettini who was already in the final here, or me," he continued.

Several players have expressed their difficulties playing in wet conditions on open courts. The all-Italian first round clash between Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego was affected by rain, and it was even suspended after both players fell on the slippery surface.

A look at Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner's record at Wimbledon so far

Alexander Zverev (L) and Jannik Sinner (R)

Alexander Zverev made his debut at Wimbledon in 2015, where he reached the second round. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner's debut campaign came in 2021. He suffered a first-round defeat to Marton Fucsovics.

Zverev has played on five other occasions at Wimbledon since his debut. The grasscourt Major has not been the best of tournaments for the German.

He could only reach as far as the fourth round in his six attempts. However, Sinner reached the quarterfinals in just his second appearance at the 2022 Wimbledon.

Zverev beat the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Mikael Ymer, John Isner, and Carlos Alcaraz. His dream run came to an end when he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

