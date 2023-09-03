"There is one guy, I don't know how his girlfriend or wife is gonna sleep" - Daniil Medvedev continues his love-hate relationship with fans at US Open

Daniil Medvedev's love-hate relationship with fans at US Open has not changed in 2023.

At the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, September 2, Medvedev took on Sebastian Baez in the third round at the New York Major. The latter came into the contest on the back of a 12-match win streak and looked primed to cause an upset.

Baez, however, registered 55 unforced errors and converted just two of 12 breakpoint chances as he succumbed to a 6-2, 6-1 7-6(6) defeat, with the match finishing at 1.30 a.m. local time.

In his on-court after the match, Medvedev was asked for his thoughts on the fans who stayed so late to watch his win. In reply, the Russian sarcastically thanked everyone who wasn't interrupting his rhythm between his serves.

"Thanks so much to all the guys who don't shout between first and second serve. You guys are great," he said sarcastically, making the crowd laugh," he said.

Medvedev also made special mention of one particular fan, whose over-energetic nature led him to worry for his girlfriend or wife.

"You guys are great but a few, I think there is one guy, I don't know if he has a girlfriend or wife but I don't know how his girlfriend or wife is gonna sleep because I think he's so pumped up that he's gonna at the night say ‘vamos vamos vamos vamos vamos’ just nonstop. Yeah, I feel sorry for him," he added.

This isn't the first time Medvedev has hit out at the crowd at Flushing Meadows. In his second-round clash against Christopher O'Connell at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, he launched an angry tirade at a fan.

As he was about to serve in the third game of the fourth set, the World No. 3 was disturbed by two people who were walking in the stands. Medvedev lost his cool and shouted:

"Can you shut up? Are you stupid or what?"

In 2019, Medvedev made a run to the final on the back of getting booed in almost every match along the way. The 27-year-old happily played the role of a pantomime villain and told the fans:

"The only thing I can say, the energy you're giving me right now, guys, I think it will be enough for my next five matches. The more you do this, the more I will win, for you guys."

Daniil Medvedev to face Alex de Minaur in 2023 US Open 4R

Daniil Medvedev in action at the 2023 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev made the most of his physical advantage and experience to sail past Sebastian Baez in the third round of the 2023 US Open.

After cruising through the opening two sets, he found himself trailing 5-2 in the third. He then dug deep to take it to a tiebreak, where he squandered three match points before winning the match with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(6) scoreline.

The 2021 champion is now through to the fourth round in New York for the fifth consecutive year. He will next face Alex de Minaur, against whom he has lost his two recent battles — at the 2022 Paris Masters and the Canadian Masters this year.

Medvedev, however, leads the Australian 4-2 in the overall head-to-head statistic.