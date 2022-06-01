"There is no other place like Court Philippe Chatrier for me, the most important court of my tennis career" - Rafael Nadal after winning French Open QF against Novak Djokovic 

Rafael Nadal battled past arch rival Novak Djokovic on Tuesday 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) to book a place in the semifinals of the French Open.

The 13-time champion was in command early in the epic contest, fighting his way back after trailing 3-5 in the fourth set to pull off an incredible win that many thought was unlikely owing to his recent struggles with injury.

During the on-court interview after the match, the 35-year-old stressed that Court Philippe-Chatrier at Roland-Garros was the most important court of his tennis career.

"Without a doubt, there is no other place like this one for me. Just the most important court of my tennis career," Nadal said.

The quarterfinal contest began in spectacular fashion with some absorbing rallies and the first set was closer than the 6-2 scoreline suggested. The second set lasted close to an hour and a half, with the Serb drawing level after playing more aggressively. Unforced errors from the World No. 1 aided Nadal's cause as the King of Clay won the third set in style.

While it seemed that Djokovic was in control of the fourth set, the 21-time Grand Slam champion had other ideas. Despite having raced to a 5-2 lead, the Serb was unable to stop his arch rival from emerging victorious, much to the delight of the crowd.

The Spaniard too was enthralled by the victory in a contest that lasted over four hours and described the night as "magical."

"Tonight has been a magical night for me," he added.

"Novak is one of the best players in history without a doubt" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal celebrates an epic win against arch rival Djokovic

Nadal, who suffered a rib stress fracture and was out of action following the Indian Wells Open, reported suffering ongoing pain in his foot once he returned to the courts.

The Spaniard's participation in the French Open - and his fitness coming into the Grand Slam - had been a major talking point until a week before the tournament.

The World No. 5 stated that he had to be at his best from the first point until the last to beat a player of Djokovic's calibre.

"It was a very tough match. Novak is one of the best players in history without a doubt. So, playing against him is an amazing challenge. All the history that we have together. Today, was another one. To win against Novak there is only one way - to play at your best from the first point until the last," Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal is now two wins away from a 14th French Open title and will take on Alexander Zverev in Friday's semifinal.

