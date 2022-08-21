"There is a price to pay for almost everything in life" - Tennis icon Chris Evert on her struggles with fame

Former World No.1 Chris Evert recently spoke about the perils of fame at an early age.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Evert said that "there is a price to pay for almost everything in life." When pushed further, the American stated that her early success cost her the "freedom to develop the authentic me."

"There is a price to pay for almost everything in life," said Evert."I think my fame at a young age, I really didn't get to have the freedom to develop the authentic me at a young age."

The 18-time Grand Slam winner revealed that she never got a ticket because police would always let her go after discovering who she was.

"I didn't go to college. I joined the tour right away. I think people that are always told 'you're the greatest' and patted on the back, people can't say no to them." she said." I don't think I've ever gotten a ticket because policemen have pulled me over many times and seen that I'm Chris Evert and said 'I'm such big fan of yours, I'm gonna let you go,'" she said.

Evert accepted that she became "a little entitled" due to the many years of fame and success.

"I think when that happens years and years and years, I think you become a little entitled and a little enabled and I'm the first to admit that." she added.

CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 @CBSSunday A superstar since she was 16, Chris Evert was a force in women's tennis and popular culture throughout the 1970s and '80s. Today, at 67, she's helping young players learn more than improving their tennis technique cbsn.ws/3pwcQIr A superstar since she was 16, Chris Evert was a force in women's tennis and popular culture throughout the 1970s and '80s. Today, at 67, she's helping young players learn more than improving their tennis technique cbsn.ws/3pwcQIr https://t.co/qujDWcOA8K

"When you marry someone who’s as famous as that, you have to swallow your ego and leave it a door, the front door" - John Llyod on his marriage with Chris Evert

Chris Evert in the Royal Box on Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Former British No. 1 John Lloyd was married to Evert from 1979 to 1987. Lloyd spoke of the challenges of marrying someone of Evert's fame and said that it affected his ego.

"You don’t think of it at the time and then you go to places. When you marry someone who’s as famous as that, you have to swallow your ego and leave it a door, the front door. There were times when I was referred to Mr. Evert, and all that sort of stuff," he said.

Lloyd added that he entered a world that was "way out of my league."

"I went into a world that was way out of my league. I think I had a little bit of preparation, but I wasn’t the same as being married to a world star who was famous beyond belief," said the Brit.

sportsnewz.today @nalbas1982 John Lloyd opens up on his divorce from Chris Evert sportsnewz.today/john-lloyd-ope… John Lloyd opens up on his divorce from Chris Evert sportsnewz.today/john-lloyd-ope…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala