When Novak Djokovic got disqualified from the ongoing US Open, all the focus immediately shifted to the young stars - in particular Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev. This is arguably the best chance for the trio to win a maiden Grand Slam title, given that they have fallen short on four past occasions combined to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Two of these stars - Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev - will face off in the semifinal today. Their rivalry is still in its nascent stages, with this being their fourth encounter against each other, but Mats Wilander believes it has all the makings of a great one.

Speaking on Eurosport, the Swede showered rich praise on both Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev before going on to draw parallels with the Nadal-Djokovic rivalry. Wilander also gave his two cents on the possible outcome of the semifinal; he believes Medvedev has an edge.

The Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev rivalry has the potential to become a great rivalry: Mats Wilander

Dominic Thiem has been the closest to winning a Slam among all the youngsters currently on tour. The Austrian has made three finals so far, but each time has fallen short to either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic.

Thiem famously led the Serb by two sets to one in the Australian Open final this year, but failed to close out the match.

Now that Nadal and Djokovic are no longer in the fray, Dominic Thiem would have certainly recognized the golden opportunity to bag that elusive Slam. But he first has to overcome the challenge of Daniil Medvedev, who was himself a runner-up at this event last year.

Dominic Thiem will play Daniil Medvedev for a place in the final of the 2020 US Open

For most tennis fans, this match-up would have an added dimension to it. With the Big 3 in the latter stages of their career, tennis is in dire need of a new ivalry to match the ones between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

Medvedev and Thiem promise to provide just, that according to Mats Wilander.

The rivalry of Dominic Thiem and Medvedev reminds Wilander of the one between Djokovic-Nadal

The Swede alluded to the contrast in their playing styles, which is not unlike that between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. As such, he expects the Thiem-Medvedev rivalry to headline the sport for years to come.

“I think this match has the potential to shape men’s tennis for the next few years, I really do, because they are so completely different,” Wilander said. “The way they play can be extremely attractive, Thiem hits the ball hard while Medvedev will absorb and run, play smart and serve. The contrast in style is incredible. There’s a little bit of Nadal versus Djokovic in contrast of style I suppose. I think it has the potential to become a great rivalry.”

Dominic Thiem

Mats Wilander thinks Dominic Thiem is the better player between the two, but despite that doesn’t see him as the favorite in the semifinal. The Swede believes Medvedev can nullify the Austrian’s power with his tenacious defense.

“To be honest, I think Thiem is the better player but I don’t like the match-up for him,” Wilander added. "I think the match-up suits Medvedev. I would put money on Medvedev; he has a better chance of somehow wearing down Thiem’s patience than Thiem has of blowing Medvedev away.”