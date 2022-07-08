"There's definitely times where I hate the sport, but there are times where I think I'm one of the most competitive people I've ever met"- Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has said that there are moments when he hates tennis but there are also times when he thinks he's one of the most competitive people he has ever met.

The Australian may be one of the most recognized figures in tennis but he has openly admitted in the past that he does not love the sport.

When asked at his press conference at Wimbledon whether his relationship with tennis had changed, the Australian was as candid as ever.

"I don't know if it's going to change. There's definitely times where I hate the sport, but there are times where I think I'm one of the most competitive people I've ever met. I've met a lot of people and whether it's playing my Nintendo, whether it's playing basketball, whether it's anything, I'm so competitive," Kyrgios said.

The Australian stated that he feels he loves tennis and loves to compete along with the winning and losing aspects of the sport.

"So I feel like I love tennis, but I just love competing," Kyrgios added. "I just love going up against someone and I love just the winning and losing aspect of sport in general. So I don't know if that will ever change."

The 27-year-old also said that he would be happy regardless of the result in Sunday's final because reaching there was a great achievement and one he didn't think would happen at his age.

"The one thing is for sure, whether I win or lose on Sunday, I'm going to be happy because it's just such a great achievement that I thought I'd never be a part of, especially at 27, I feel like this is likely," Kyrgios said. "Like, for me, I thought it was the latest stage of my career, but I just never thought it would be right here I have a chance."

Nick Kyrgios will face Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final

Nick Kyrgios will face Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. The Serb booked his place in the title clash by beating Cameron Norrie in four sets.

Djokovic might be the favorite to win, but Kyrgios is capable of putting up a tough fight. The Aussie has won both of his previous meetings against the 20-time Grand Slam champion and will look to take a 3-0 head-to-head lead on Sunday.

