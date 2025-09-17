"There's no excuse" - Taylor Townsend issues emotional apology after facing racism accusations over controversial remarks on Chinese cuisine

Taylor Townsend has issued an apology after facing severe backlash for criticizing food options in China, where the Billie Jean King Cup Finals are being held. Like several superstars, the American tennis pro attended the Billie Jean King Cup Dinner Gala, where the food options left her distasteful.

Her criticism of the food options in China didn't sit well with many fans. The netizens called her out for being 'racist' towards Chinese cuisine. On Tuesday, ahead of the USA’s quarterfinal match against Kazakhstan, Townsend addressed the backlash directly, acknowledging her mistake and taking full responsibility.

"Hi everybody, I just wanted to come on here and sincerely apologize from the bottom of my heart," Townsend said in her Instagram story clip. "I understand that I am so privileged, as a professional athlete, to be able to travel all around the world and experience cultural differences, which is one of the things I love so much about what I do.

"I have had nothing but the most amazing experiences and such a wonderful time here at the tournament. Everyone has been so kind and so gracious. The things that I said were not representative of that at all. And I just truly wanted to apologize."

Townsend said her words were inexcusable and she promised to be careful what she speaks, as it can hurt the sentiments of people associated directly. She added:

"There’s no excuse, there are no words. For me, I just have to be better. I’m really, really thankful to my country for giving me the opportunity to represent them and to grow from this. That’s all I can do. So I just truly apologize."

Towsend's Instagram story

Taylor Townsend has not remained out of controversy lately. Her exchange after her second-round win against Jelena Ostapenko at the 2025 US Open was also not well received.

What Taylor Townsend said for food options BJK Cup Dinner Gala?

Taylor Townsend was stunned at the local delicacies on offer at the dinner, which was held ahead of the USA’s quarterfinal match against Kazakhstan. She detailed her surprise and used the social media platform to make her feelings known.

"I’m honestly just so shocked at what I saw in the dinner buffet," Townsend said in a video. "As I go back and I look… these people are literally killing frogs… bullfrogs. Aren’t those poisonous? Aren’t those the ones that give you warts and boils and stuff?

"And the fact that it’s all stewed up with chillies, peppers, and onions. Like oh, you really made this a dish. All in all I’d give this like a solid 2 out of 10 so far, because this is crazy."

The 62nd edition of the Billie Jean King Cup is being held at Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena in Shenzhen, China. Taylor Townsend is part of Team USA sqaud which also comprise of Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, Hailey Baptiste and McCartney Kessler.

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More