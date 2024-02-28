Andy Murray has weighed in on the latest deal between the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) and Saudi Arabia, wherein the PIF (Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund) is set to become the name partner of the rankings system as well as present the year-end World No. 1 crown.

Furthermore, the PIF will also partner with a few other tournaments on the tour, also becoming the presenting partner of the Next Gen Finals. The deal became public on Wednesday, the same day where Murray faced a painful second-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships against Ugo Humbert.

Speaking at his press conference afterward, the former World No. 1, who has previously spoken out against Saudi involvement in tennis, addressed the development.

While Murray admitted that he did not know exactly what the new terms are, he hoped the massive influx of money into the game would go to all levels of tennis, instead of just being concentrated at the top.

"I don’t know exactly what it means by sponsoring the events. I don’t know what that will look like. One of my concerns is actually more about the investment in lower levels of the game and the grassroots of the sport. I think that’s extremely important," Andy Murray said.

“Obviously there’s going to be a lot of money coming in, I would imagine, but I hope that that’s not just coming into the top of the game," he added.

"I hope that there’s a plan in place for the grassroots of the sport" - Andy Murray

2024 Australian Open - Day 2

Andy Murray hopes that there is a plan to help the grassroots of the sport with the money Saudi Arabia brings, all the way down to the Futures level and junior events.

Only then would it look like there was actual care being put into the development of the sport, according to the Brit.

"I hope that there’s a plan in place to help actually, if this is what the sport is wanting to happen, there’s a plan in place for the grassroots of the sport down the Futures levels, the junior events, investing in that level to show there’s a real care for the sport and the future of the sport. And if that’s the case then I guess it can be positive. Let’s see," Andy Murray said.