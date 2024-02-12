"There's no kids' day without me ever" - Victoria Azarenka gushes over children hosting press conference at Qatar Open

Victoria Azarenka passed her first-round challenge at the 2024 Qatar Open in Doha. After the match, Azarenka talked about her experience attending the kids' clinic event before the tournament's commencement.

The Belarusian veteran faced Magdalena Frech of Poland in the opening round of the year's first 1000-level tournament. She began the match on the front foot and took the first set. Frech, who recently finished her 2024 Australian Open campaign in the fourth round, came back into the match by breaking Azarenka's serve thrice to take the second set.

Victoria Azarenka managed to close out the contest after a solitary break of Frech's serve in the third set 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, and book her spot in the second round. During her post-match interview on the court, Azarenka was asked about her experience interacting with children during the kids' clinic event at the Qatar Open.

Expand Tweet

The two-time Australian Open champion appreciated the opportunity to answer some thoughtful questions from kids. She hoped such interactions would inspire the younger generation to take up sports, which she said was a great tool for instilling confidence. Moreover, Azarenka said she would always be part of every kids' clinic event at every tournament.

"I was saying to everyone it was my favorite press conference. They were asking really thoughtful questions. They were really engaged. Then I had some chats with few kids and it was awesome," Azarenka said.

"I think the more we can inspire the younger generation to pick any sport because I think sport is such a great tool to learn discipline and learn how to use emotions. There’s no kids' day without me ever at any tournament. I will always be part of that," she added.

The Belarusian looked back at her own childhood and revealed that she did not have many opportunities to meet professional players when she was younger. Azarenka went on to commend the Qatar Open after noticing considerable growth in tennis in the region.

"I also remember myself when I was a kid, I did not have those opportunities to meet some players and I kind of try to put my mind into those kids who have this opportunity because we have been in Qatar in 20 plus years and it is amazing to see the evolution of the game and more and more people playing tennis and getting into it. So, I'm very happy to be part of that," she said.

Expand Tweet

Victoria Azarenka to face Wang Xinyu in Qatar Open R2

Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka will face Chinese star Wang Xinyu in the second round of the 2024 Qatar Open on January 13. This will be the first meeting between the two women on the WTA Tour. While Azarenka had a challenging route to victory in her opening round match, Wang eased past No. 10 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round in Doha.

Victoria Azarenka is a two-time champion at the Qatar Open, having won the tournament twice consecutively in 2012 and 2013. She also finished runner-up in 2015 to Lucie Safarova. The Belarusian arrived in Doha after a fourth-round finish at the 2024 Australian Open.

The 34-year-old defeated some tough opponents in Melbourne, bettering Camila Giorgi, Clara Tauson and Jelena Ostapenko before losing to Dayana Yastremska.