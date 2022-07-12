"There's so much sacrifice, it's gonna be hard but I know if that happened I would totally be dialed in" - Venus Williams on whether she would like to have kids in the future

Venus Williams is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the history of women's tennis, with seven singles and 14 doubles Grand Slam titles to her name. With the 42-year-old nearing the end of her illustrious tennis career, she has expressed her willingness to have children in the future.

In a video posted on her official YouTube channel on July 8, the former World No. 1 discussed her family and the idea of parenthood.

She believes the pathway to becoming a mother involves a lot of sacrifices. The American admitted to presently enjoying life living by herself. However, Venus Williams said she would be totally "dialed in" when she makes the decision to have kids.

"There's so much sacrifice, it's gonna be hard. But I know that if that happened, I would totally be dialed in, completely dialed in. I've had so much fun living your life for yourself so I have ways to go still," said Venus.

Venus' younger sister and 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, was blessed with a baby girl, Olympia, on September 1st, 2017. Serena is happily married to the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, since 2017.

Venus is a doting aunt to Olympia, often sharing precious moments with her sister and niece.

Serena Williams and her daughter at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Venus Williams also talked about the hardships and sacrifices her parents went through for herself and sister Serena Williams. From getting new shoes to moving clubs for better facilities, Richard and Oracle Williams have always supported the kids, over the expenses.

Venus Williams opens up about the best gift she has given to her parents

In the same video released by Venus Williams, she further reveals the best gift she has given to her parents. The American responded amusingly that it was definitely herself, going on to define herself as "self-proclaimed" and "confident." Venus is immensely thankful to both of her parents for giving her the finest life possible.

"This is a big one, me, I'm cool. I am self-proclaimed as cool nothing's worse than people who like self-proclaim right it's like you know I'm smart I'm like confident or whatever it is like I run into people who do that and then I literally will ask them," said Venus Williams.

The Championships - Wimbledon 2010: Day Ten

"But just try it I think in itself like being a kid for your parents is the best gift so I don't think i could give them anything outside of honestly what they gave me, they gave me life so then I get to be alive and then be a gift to them so it's like circular in a way because I you know you can't say oh a house or a car or whatever my parents don't really care about that kind of stuff," former World No. 1 added.

