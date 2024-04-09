German tennis star Angelique Kerber has said that there is now a little person in her life that's more important than tennis reflecting on her return to the WTA Tour after the birth of her daughter Liana.

Stating that she still loves playing tennis, Kerber said that she is a mother first and enjoys her motherhood with a full heart as it brings her a lot of joy.

The three-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the US Open in 2022 after announcing her pregnancy. Angelique Kerber welcomed her daughter, with partner Franco Bianco in February 2023.

In a recent interview, as quoted by Porsche Newsroom, Kerber opened up about her revelations regarding motherhood and said,

"I still love tennis, but I’m first and foremost a mother with my whole heart, and it’s a joy. There’s now a little person in my life that’s more important than tennis. It makes it easier to be patient."

Angelique Kerber, who is also the brand ambassador for Porsche, added that patience is not her virtue and that it would take some time to get back to her best in tennis.

“Patience isn’t really one of my strengths. But I knew that it would take a bit of time before I started playing well and getting back to my former level."

Kerber, who won the Stuttgart Open back-to-back in 2015 and 2016, said that her daughter copes well with flight schedules, time, and weather changes.

“I’m so grateful that she (Liana) copes so well with the flights, time changes and the climate. She just gets on with it all. As a mother on tour, you have to be very flexible and spontaneous as you can’t plan everything weeks in advance. You can only take things day by day and you have to keep reorganising everything," Kerber said.

Kerber will represent Germany at the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time since 2022. The German national women's team will take on Brazil at Sao Paulo between April 12 and 13.

Angelique Kerber feels more relaxed after motherhood

Angelique Kerber at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in 2024

Angelique Kerber felt she was more relaxed after becoming a mother and her idea of perfection changed, as she now allows herself to make a mistake and be okay with it.

Speaking to the German news agency DPA in an interview ahead of International Women's Day, Kerber said that her worldview changed after the birth of her daughter Liana.

"I've actually become more relaxed and I'm also trying to put aside the idea of being perfect a little bit - you can make the odd mistake and be a little more at ease," she said.

Talking further about her changed perceptions thanks to motherhood, the German remarked that the dramatic aspect of winning or losing also mellowed down ever since Liana was born.

"It's a completely different perception, a completely different view. Winning and losing is no longer as dramatic as it used to be."