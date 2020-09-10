There's no Roger, Rafa or Novak, but every semifinalist deserves their 1st Slam: Dominic Thiem

Two weeks ago Dominic Thiem was crushed by Filip Krajinovic in his opening match at the Western & Southern Open, making many question whether he would be able to go deep at the US Open. But the Austrian has proven his detractors wrong by making it to the last four stage, where he will face 2019 runner-up Daniil Medvedev.

Suddenly, Thiem's chances of lifting his maiden Grand Slam trophy look brighter than ever. And in his post-match presser after beating Alex de Minaur, the 27-year-old spoke about his fellow semifinalists and opined that each of them deserved to win the title.

Dominic Thiem’s coach Nicolas Massu also recently weighed in on the World No. 3's shot at glory, during a recent conversation with ATPtour.com. And Thiem’s next opponent Daniil Medvedev was not to be left behind, as he too gave his two cents on what facing the Austrian in the semis would be like.

Every single one of us deserves this first Major title: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem is not preoccupied by the lack of the 'Big 3' in the closing stages of the US Open. He believes that all the four semifinalists in New York ‘deserve’ their maiden Grand Slam, and that they were amazing players in their own right.

"There's no Roger, Rafa, Novak but there is Daniil, Sascha and Pablo now," Thiem said. "They're three amazing players. Every single one of us deserves this first Major title, everybody will give it all. Once we step on the court, the other three are forgotten anyway."

Was very happy how Dominic Thiem played against Felix Auger-Aliassime: Nicolas Massu

Felix Auger-Aliassime was expected to pose a challenge to Dominic Thiem in the fourth round, but he failed to live up to the expectations. The Austrian endured a tricky opening set tiebreak before sweeping past the Canadian in the next two sets to win 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-1.

Thiem's coach Nicolas Massu was delighted by his ward's performance on Monday, and explained how it would give confidence to Thiem in the final stages of the tournament.

“I was very happy with the way Dominic played. I’ll watch that match again several times to analyze it and see what he did well and what he can continue to improve," Massu said. "But I think wins like this have to give him confidence for what is to come."

Dominic Thiem is a tough opponent to play: Daniil Medvedev

Dominic Thiem will take on Daniil Medvedev in the smi-final of the US Open

Daniil Medvedev has been in terrific form himself this week at the US Open. The Russian is yet to drop a set through five rounds, but is still wary of the Thiem threat in the semis.

Medvedev made particular mention of the Austrian's forehand, and also expressed relief that they weren't playing on clay.

"Thiem, very aggressive, tries to take everything with his forehand, goes for it, doesn’t ask questions," Medvedev said. "Dominic is a tough opponent to play, especially of course on clay. On hard I think it’s a little bit easier, but in a way. When I say “easier,” he just made final of Australian Open. For me it will be easier for me to play him on hard courts than clay courts."