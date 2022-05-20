"There is something about this court that makes him play 30% better" - Alexander Zverev on Rafael Nadal's chances at 2022 French Open

Alexander Zverev believes Rafael Nadal should not be written off at the French Open even if he is physically compromised as the Spaniard has the tendency to raise his game by several notches when he steps out on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Nadal aggravated a foot injury at the Italian Open last week, casting doubts over his ability to compete in best-of-five-set matches at Roland Garros.

In a press conference ahead of the tournament, Zverev was asked who he felt were the favorites to win the French Open this year. The German was quick to take the names of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, while also throwing himself and Carlos Alcaraz into the mix.

According to Zverev, Nadal has the ability to lift his game by "30%" at Roland Garros.

"I think Rafa at this place here -- just watched him practice. And it's funny because me, my dad and Sergi Bruguera watched him practice, and all of a sudden his forehand is just 20 miles an hour faster. He moves lighter on his feet. There is something about this court that makes him play 30% better, just being on this court," he said.

The German also pointed out that Djokovic is finding his form at the right time after a poor start to the season.

"I think Novak right now, as well, he's finding his form again. He's been playing better and better each week that he's been playing on the clay courts. He's been playing fantastic in Rome. Those two guys are still the No. 1 and 2 favorites for me, in my opinion," he added.

"I think the top half of the draw is pretty stacked, I would say, with obviously Carlos and myself in there, as well, with the top two guys. So I do think that probably the Roland Garros champion will be in the top half."

When asked why the younger generation have found it difficult to break the Big 3's stranglehold on the Grand Slams, Zverev said the hunger shown by Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic was unparalleled.

"I think those guys, you know, the Novak, Rafa, Roger, they just want so much, that for them it comes natural. I think it will be interesting for the new up-and-coming guys, like Alcaraz, and I was in the same position like him a few years ago, and I think Tsitsipas was, as well. Medvedev kind of started playing better at a later age, so for him maybe it was easier because he was more mature," he said.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis The regularity 🕰️



3rd Masters 1000 semi-final in a row for Alexander Zverev, who beats Christian Garin in 2 sets The regularity 🕰️3rd Masters 1000 semi-final in a row for Alexander Zverev, who beats Christian Garin in 2 sets https://t.co/DJEvEeTiVa

"I think I have lost matches because I have put a lot of pressure on myself" - Alexander Zverev on why he hasn't won a Major yet

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Seven

Alexander Zverev has won the ATP Finals twice and also has a number of Masters 1000 titles to his name. However, a Grand Slam title has continued to elude the German.

Zverev reached the final of the 2020 US Open but lost to Dominic Thiem despite winning the first two sets of the match. He has reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open but has yet to get past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The German said the pressure he puts on himself to perform at a Slam has possibly led to his undoing at times.

"I think that in particular -- because we are all fit. You know, we are not struggling physique-wise. I'm not saying I have lost matches because of my physical ability. No, I think I have lost matches because I have put a lot of pressure on myself winning a Grand Slam. That is more the reason why I maybe haven't won one yet," he said.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Alexander Zverev seals his 100th Masters 1000 victory defeating Alex De Minaur in 2 sets Zverev turnsAlexander Zverev seals his 100th Masters 1000 victory defeating Alex De Minaur in 2 sets Zverev turns 💯Alexander Zverev seals his 100th Masters 1000 victory defeating Alex De Minaur in 2 sets https://t.co/wfME7j3Dtd

Zverev will launch his campaign at the French Open against qualifier Sebastian Ofner.

Edited by Arvind Sriram