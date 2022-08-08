“There is something about Nick Kyrgios, his energy on these American hard courts; can’t wait to see him compete at the US Open” - Kim Clijsters

Nick Kyrgios has rightfully made plenty of fans with his performances this season, with the latest being former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters.

On Sunday, Kyrgios ended a three-year wait for his seventh ATP singles title when he clinched the Citi Open title. He did not drop serve throughout the tournament and outclassed Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 in the final. He also won the men’s doubles title partnering with Jack Sock, winning 7-5, 6-4 against Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek to complete the first-ever clean sweep of the Citi Open.

The Australian has had a complete transformation in the space of a year. This time last year, he was struggling with mental health issues and was barely playing on the ATP tour. Now, he’s once again a title winner on the ATP circuit in what can arguably be called his most consistent season yet.

Belgian tennis great Kim Clijsters took to Twitter on Monday to praise the 27-year-old for his performances, especially on US hardcourts.

“There is something about @NickKyrgios his energy on these American hard courts! Can’t wait to see him compete at the @USOpen,” Clijsters said.

Kim Clijsters @Clijsterskim There is something about @NickKyrgios his energy on these American hard courts! Can’t wait to see him compete at the @usopen There is something about @NickKyrgios his energy on these American hard courts! Can’t wait to see him compete at the @usopen . 🔥🇺🇸🎾

Kyrgios will next be in action at the Canadian Open in Montreal, where he is scheduled to face Sebastian Baez in the first round. If he gets past the Argentine, he will face Daniil Medvedev in a mouth-watering clash in the second round.

He jumped 26 places from 63rd to 37th in the latest ATP rankings. Having reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon this year, he will be hoping to go one step further and clinch the title at the US Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 29.

Novak Djokovic congratulates Nick Kyrgios on his Citi Open triumph

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios after the 2022 Wimbledon Championships final.

Nick Kyrgios became the first player to complete the singles-doubles sweep in the Citi Open's history on Sunday. Continuing their social media bromance from Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic posted a comment on the Aussie’s post, congratulating him for the win.

Following his title win, Kyrgios shared a few of his favorite images from his time at the Citi Open on Instagram.

“Washington! What a week!” Kyrgios captioned the post.

The Serbian 21-time Grand Slam champion was one of many who commented on the post. He posted that Kyrgios would become a Major champion if he could only add some Capoeira training to his regimen.

“Congrats man! What a week! Just add Capoeira training to your regimen and you will get a Grand Slam!” Djokovic said, commenting on Kyrgios’ Instagram post.

This was in reference to Djokovic recently sharing three videos of himself engrossed in capoeira training, to which Kyrgios replied with a cheeky reply.

“If you're telling me this is what it takes to win a slam, then I’m in trouble,” Kyrgios wrote.

Capoeira is an Afro-Brazilian martial arts form that includes dance, music, and acrobatics, and is known for instilling discipline, self-defense, and physical fitness.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan