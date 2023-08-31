"There was a time when Andy Murray would have found a way" - Tennis fans react to Brit's 2R exit at US Open 2023

Tennis fans have reacted to Andy Murray's disheartening elimination in the second round of the 2023 US Open.

Grigor Dimitrov defeated Murray 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in two hours and 45 minutes to reach the third round at the US Open for the first time since 2019. Dimitrov broke Murray’s serve an impressive seven times, ultimately securing the win. This win also improved the Bulgarian's head-to-head record against the Brit to 4-8.

During this edition of the US Open, Andy Murray secured his 200th Slam victory in the first round against Corentin Moutet. However, Murray has failed to reach the second week at the Flushing Meadows in his past five appearances.

Tennis fans were disappointed to witness the former World No. 1 make an early exit from the American Slam. One fan stated that Grigor Dimitrov entered the match with a meticulously crafted strategy, which he flawlessly executed.

The fan further expressed their dismay, noting that there was a time when Andy Murray would have found a way to secure victory in such circumstances and that it was disheartening to witness his inability to do so on this occasion.

"Grigor Dimitrov d. Andy Murray 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. Dimitrov had a plan. He executed it beautifully. You never know! (altho' we do). But there was a time when Murray would have found a way, and it was dispiriting, to say the least, that he was so, so far from being able to do that," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed their optimism that this defeat would serve as a catalyst for Murray to put in the necessary effort and bounce back even stronger.

"I think this will be easier to get over than Wimbledon for him because he wasn’t close since the first set … hopefully, this motivates him to put in the work on the serve because his ground game is still so good and competitive. Just came up against a guy who was not missing at all," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Grigor Dimitrov applauded Andy Murray after the Brit hit an insane winner during their US Open clash

Andy Murray at the 2023 US Open

Grigor Dimitrov recently applauded Andy Murray for delivering a breathtaking winner during their second-round clash at the 2023 US Open.

In the opening set of their match, Dimitrov held a 2-0 advantage when one of his returns hit the nets and appeared to fall short. Yet, Murray was able to sprint towards the net and hit the ball, sending it sailing to the opposite side of the court.

The shot startled Dimitrov, who had no hope of Murray making it. However, to everyone's surprise, the Brit managed to hit a stunning winner and found himself on the Bulgarian's side of the court.

The crowd erupted in excitement after Murray delivered the winning shot, showering him with a resounding round of applause to acknowledge the sheer brilliance of his play. Even Dimitrov couldn't resist joining in, applauding the former World No. 1 for his awe-inspiring shot.

The US Open's official social media account shared the video, praising Murray for executing the shot.

Expand Tweet