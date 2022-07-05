"There was a time in my career when I was forced to leave a pub at 4 in the morning to play second round against Rafael Nadal; I have come a long way" - Nick Kyrgios after reaching Wimbledon QFs

Nick Kyrgios has said that he has come a long way since being taken out of a pub at 4 in the morning ahead of a Wimbledon second-round match with Rafael Nadal. The Australian said so after taking out Brandon Nakashima in five sets on Monday to reach his first quarterfinal at SW19 in eight years.

Kyrgios, the enfant terrible of men's tennis, has been a divisive figure in the game. Blessed with world-class talent but questionable temperament, the 27-year-old Australian makes more news for his controversial antics than his oncourt exploits.

He has had his fair share of controversial moments at Wimbledon this year as well. However, he has also provided more than a glimpse of his talent, which many reckon to be one of the best outside the top three of Roger Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

On Friday, Kyrgios recovered from a set down to beat Nakashima to reach the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time since doing so on his tournament debut in 2014. Two days ago, he had beaten fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

During his press conference, Kyrgios reminisced about the infamous Nadal incident three years ago.

"There was a time in my career when I was forced to leave a pub at four in the morning to play the second round against Rafael Nadal on Centre Court," said Kyrgios. "I remember it was my manager who took me out of there with an angry face. I've come a long way, that's for sure. I've changed a lot after that."

Kyrgios lost that second-round match to Nadal in four sets. Reflecting that a good support system around him has led to many positive changes, the Australian said he was very happy with what he has achieved.

"I have daily habits that are good. I have an amazing support team. My physio is one of my best friends. My agent is my best friend. I also have a the best girlfriend in the world. Having so many good people around you makes you better at certain things. Now I'm sitting here having qualified for the Wimbledon quarterfinals. I'm very happy with what I've achieved," Kyrgios said.

"I'm not thinking about lifting the trophy or reaching the semifinals or the final" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios on Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios is arguably playing some of the best tennis of his career at the moment. However, the Australian doesn't want to get too ahead of himself, insisting that he's taking things day by day and isn't thinking about going all the way or even reaching the semis.

He said at his press conference that he's looking to give his best on the court and play with a positive mindset.

"It's not my goal (winning the title)," said Kyrgios. "I told people around me that I wanted to fight for the title this year. I'm not thinking about lifting the trophy or reaching the semi-finals or the final (just yet)."

"I just think about my habits every day, of trying to give I try my best every time I step on the track, trying to stay positive and enjoying my free time with my team and my girlfriend. I'm not thinking about goals, I'm just living day to day," he added.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



has the Centre Court crowd on their feet



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 That's how to seal a victory @NickKyrgios has the Centre Court crowd on their feet That's how to seal a victory 👏@NickKyrgios has the Centre Court crowd on their feet#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/l8VeZmTTvf

Nick Kyrgios will take on surprise quarterfinalist Cristian Garin on Wednesday for a place in the semifinals, where he could meet two-time winner Rafael Nadal. The Australian beat Nadal in the fourth round of Wimbledon on his debut in 2014 and would want to replicate that result.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far