"There have been times where people have had films or projects about themselves that they didn't like, so I'm happy to say I love the film" - Venus Williams on 'King Richard'

Venus Williams recently gave her verdict on the 'King Richard' movie, a critically-acclaimed biopic about her father Richard Williams and his influence in building Serena and Venus Williams' tennis career. The former World No. 1 declared that she was very much a fan of the movie, adding that it was special to be a part of something that would probably be around forever.

Speaking in a video she uploaded to her official YouTube channel, the seven-time Grand Slam champion remarked that she honestly loved the film as much as fans and movie critics. While she admitted that most biography subjects end up hating how they are portrayed in the finished project, Williams had no such qualms about the way her family were shown in 'King Richard.'

"People ask me [if I liked 'King Richard'] and I'm like, "Yes!" I have to be honest. There have been times where people have had films or projects about themselves or books or whatever it may be that they didn't like, so I'm happy to say I love the film," Venus Williams said. "That's a really special moment. There's something that's probably going to be around forever that you actually like."

The 41-year-old was grateful in a big way to the cast of the movie for giving her that satisfaction, thanking them for the way that they made sure she did not have any disappointments with their performances on the big screen.

"I think there's also been projects I've been a part of, I'm not going to mention any names, that I didn't like and I decided to never watch. So yes, it's amazing to be a part of a project that you really like," Venus Williams said. "I think what made it special obviously were the performances by the actors and actresses."

Jenelle Riley @jenelleriley One of my favorite shots of the year: Venus Williams emerging with beads in her hair for the first time in KING RICHARD. And @SaniyyaSidney stepping into stardom.... One of my favorite shots of the year: Venus Williams emerging with beads in her hair for the first time in KING RICHARD. And @SaniyyaSidney stepping into stardom.... https://t.co/TMEpYjplz3

Venus Williams recalled the atmosphere on set during the shoot of the film, where she revealed that it almost felt like they became part of her own family. Reminiscing about how much fun they had during their time together, the former World No. 1 had nothing but fond memories to look back on from her time being involved with King Richard's production.

"What was really interesting is that all the actors and the whole cast, they were like family on set. So our family became like their family, like when they were on set and they were like sisters and moms and dads and all those things like it was actually real life," the 41-year-old said. "We just had such a great time, like playing games honestly and telling stories and just being together."

"We added so many personal touches & so many personal details right down to the exact same cars" - Venus Williams on attention to detail in King Richard

Venus Williams revealed that her family were involved every step of the way in the making of King Richard

During the interview, Venus Williams also revealed the immediate thoughts she had upon reading the script, declaring that she knew even back then that it was going to be an "amazing project."

"I remember reading the script and I started laughing and there were moments where I got like teary. I was like, "I know exactly what happened because i was there when these things happened in my life and still i am laughing and i'm getting like emotional." That's when i knew that this could be an amazing project and a great film and i knew it was the real deal," Venus Williams said.

People @people Venus Williams Told King Richard Director Reinaldo Marcus Green How "Happy and Proud" She is of the Film #Oscars Venus Williams Told King Richard Director Reinaldo Marcus Green How "Happy and Proud" She is of the Film #Oscars https://t.co/0sWJZSt7S2

Referring to the extent to which she and her family were involved in the making of the movie, the seven-time Grand Slam champion commented that they went to great lengths to ensure that the film came out perfectly.

Williams revealed how they took great care to add a lot of personal touches to the movie, even making sure that the most minute details about their life were reflected earnestly on the big screen.

"A lot of people will ask me how involved [me and my family were] in this film and we were involved obviously from the level of when it was just a script and I think that was so important because we were able to really shape the film and really get everything right," Venus Williams said. "We added so many personal touches and so many personal details right down to like the exact same cars that we drove and different things that our family would do together."

