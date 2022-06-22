"There are totally different dynamisms on grass, we have not come from playing any tournament on this surface" - Francisco Roig on Rafael Nadal's preparations ahead of Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal is preparing for a possible return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2019. The 2022 French Open champion is nursing a chronic foot injury and is racing to be fit for the year's third Grand Slam event. Nadal underwent treatment for his long-standing foot injury after the French Open.

Francisco Roig, a member of Nadal's coaching staff, spoke about his preparation for SW19 to the media. Roig stated that grass is a surface that takes getting used to and they are still working towards acclamatizing to the surface.

"It is a bit in the dynamic that we have seen in recent years that we have come here. At the beginning it is difficult for us. They are totally different dynamisms (on grass), we do not come from playing any tournament on this surface. In the past we used to play some tournament on this surface, but now we come straight," Roig said.

Nadal was reportedly disappointed with his current state and felt underpowered about his game in some areas. Francis Roig pointed out that this was normal for the 22-time Grand Slam and Nadal is working hard to increase his sharpness.

"It's not the first time nor will it be the last, I hope. It's normal because when you start on grass... He's been playing in Mallorca for four or five days, but one thing is to hit the ball more while standing, without expecting anything, than this. We had to be careful with our feet and here there are more goals playing, the demand is greater. It's normal that it's hard at the beginning," Roig added.

Rafael Nadal is the 2nd seed at Wimbledon 2022

Rafael Nadal will be the No. 2 seed for Wimbledon, behind defending champion and top seed Novak Djokovic. This will ensure that the duo will only meet in the final.

With World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev from Russia banned from Wimbledon due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Alexander Zverev missing the Major due to injury, the top two seeds went to Djokovic and Nadal.

Top 6 seeds pretty much set for Wimbledon if Nadal plays:

1. Djokovic
2. Nadal
3. Ruud
4. Tsitsipas
5. Alcaraz
6. Auger-Aliassime

Berrettini, 2021 runner up, needs to reach the final at the Queen's to be a top 8 seed.

Nadal is preparing for the upcoming Wimbledon and is facing a race against time to be fully fit. Nadal is facing issues with his chronic foot injury. Nadal is set to play two matches at the Hurlingham exhibition.

He will play Stanislas Warinka and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the event. Francisco Roig emphasised the importance of playing these matches, which he felt were necessary to regain match sharpness.

"We are going to play two games in Hurlingham because they are going to help us, but we have many days ahead of us to improve, to get used to the movements, to the impacts, to recognize how the ball comes. Things like that are mechanisms that you need", Roig explained.

