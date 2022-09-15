"There will always be struggle in life & I only ever want to ride the ups and downs with you" - Nick Kyrgios pens a heartfelt message for his girlfriend 

Nick Kyrgios recently took to social media to express his appreciation for his girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi.

Kyrgios posted a picture of the two together on Instagram on September 15 along with a message meant for his girlfriend. The 27-year-old raved about Hatzi, speaking about how the tennis professional's life has changed since meeting her.

Acknowledging her support during tough moments in his life, the Aussie wrote:

"Dear Coz, what a journey we have been on already. My life has honestly never been the same since I've met you, you continue to make me smile and be everything I need in tough moments."

Calling Hatzi his "best friend," Kyrgios further wrote:

"There will always be struggle in life & I only ever want to ride the ups and downs with you. We explore the world and continue to experience all the craziness out there but this is just a small reminder that I love you and you are my best friend."

How did Nick Kyrgios perform at the US Open 2022?

Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios came into the US Open on the back of a title win at the Citi Open and a quarterfinal finish at the Canadian Masters.

The Wimbledon runner-up kickstarted his US Open campaign against his doubles partner, Thanasi Kokkinakis. The former blasted 14 aces as he beat his compatriot in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4).

The Australian continued his streak of impressive aces as he edged past Benjamin Bonzi, 7-6(3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the second round of the Major.

Up against J.J. Wolf in the third round, he bested the American in straight sets to make his way through to the fourth round in New York.

Nick Kyrgios next faced the-then World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. The Australian took the first set after winning a thrilling tie-break. However, the top seed leveled the match by winning the second set. Kyrgios bounced back to defeat the Russian, 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash with another Russian, Karen Khachanov.

The match swung like a pendulum before Khachanov came through 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4.

The World No. 20 was, however, fined $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after smashing multiple racquets in frustration following his loss.

