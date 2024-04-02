Jannik Sinner is the talk of the town lately owing to his title-winning run at last week's Miami Open. While the Italian is the most in-form player on the ATP Tour currently, one fan still wasn't impressed with what he has to offer — which, in turn, upset a large section of the tennis universe.

Sinner has recorded some splendid results in 2024. The Italian kicked off his season with a maiden Major title at the Australian Open in January, beating Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev on the way to his triumph. He followed it up with his first-ever title at the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam in convincing fashion.

Jannik Sinner went on to reach the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters in March, where his unbeaten run to start the year was finally ended by Carlos Alcaraz. That, however, didn't deter him from winning the Miami Masters last week, losing just one set throughout the event.

While many fans have been raving about the World No. 2, one understated his impact on tennis, going by their post on X (formerly Twitter). They said although the 22-year-old was a great player, his on-court persona didn't captivate them.

"Sinner... fabulous player, lovely guy... doesn’t interest me at all," they wrote on their X handle in the aftermath of Sinner's Miami title.

The tennis community on social media immediately shot down the above assertions. One claimed that fans don't value players who don't come up with shenanigans during their matches.

"These days, if you're not screaming, disrespecting your opponent, smashing rackets, or doing trick shots, you're not an interesting tennis player. I don't think folks have the attention span for real tennis anymore," they wrote in response to the above fan.

Another fan, meanwhile, showered effusive praise on Jannik Sinner for filling the void that will eventually be left by Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, both of whom are nearing the end of their respective careers.

"This guy is everything we could want in our sport especially at a time where the big 3 era is nearing its end. What more could you want?" they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Jannik Sinner to next play at the Monte Carlo Masters in April

Jannik Sinner plays a forehand at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner is the player to beat this year. The Italian has won 22 of his 23 matches this year. He will next play at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which begins on April 7.

Sinner, who leapfrogged Carlos Alcaraz in the rankings on account of his Miami Open triumph, will be seeded second at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo. Two-time titlist Novak Djokovic will be the top seed in the Principality.

The 22-year-old will be eager to improve on his career-best performance at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which came last year. The Italian reached the semifinals at the Masters-level event in 2023, losing to Holger Rune 6-1, 5-7, 5-7. He has made three appearances at the tournament, making it to the last eight two years ago.