"These people don’t watch tennis";"Iga Swiatek being top makes no sense" - Fans stumped by Wimbledon 2024 women's singles early odds

The Wimbledon is just days away and odds for the winner of the women's singles event have been released. All the highly-ranked players including Iga Swiatek are in the top 10 list. However, fans disagree with several players on the list.

The Pole has the best odds of winning Wimbledon, according to BETMGM. She is fresh off of a Grand Slam triumph as she recently lifted the 2024 French Open trophy. However, Swiatek has still not begun her grass court season while most of the other players have got days of match practice in.

Aryna Sabalenka, former champion Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka complete the top five list of favorites.

Runner-up in 2022 and 2023, Ons Jabeur is sixth with a surprise entry for 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in seventh. American Madison Keys is eighth while Emma Raducanu is placed ninth even after her absence from the competition last year. In the tenth spot, sits another American, Jessica Pegula.

An X account posted the image of the odds and expressed surprise at the inclusion of 2024 French Open semifinalist Andreeva.

"They love to put Mirra in these but who would y’all say is the Wimbledon favorite? for me either Big Lenka or Rybakina," they wrote.

Fans were left bewildered by the odds.

"These people don’t watch tennis because WHAT," one fan wrote.

Many fans mentioned the names of players they were surprised to see on the list.

"Raducanu thrown in there too," one fan wrote.

"Swiatek being the top favorite makes no sense. What has she ever done on grass to suggest she could win Wimbledon . She'd need an extremely light draw to even make the final," another fan wrote.

"What are Osaka and Raducanu doing there?" asked one fan.

"Are these the 10 best odds, or just 10 popular players right now?" another fan questioned.

"Iga on grass NO! She will meet a big hitter idk who but they tend to take her out," wrote yet another.

Iga Swiatek's past struggles at the Wimbledon Championships

There is no doubt about Iga Swiatek's prowess on the clay court as she has won four of the last five French Open titles. However, the Pole still has much to prove on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

The World No.1 has taken part in four Wimbledon tournaments and her best performance has been a quarter-final finish. She was ousted in the first round in 2019, the fourth round in 2021, the third round in 2022, and Elina Svitolina took out the top seed in 2023 in the quarter-final.

Iga Swiatek is projected to be the top seed at this year's Wimbledon with the draw set to take place on June 28.