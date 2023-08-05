Coco Gauff recently addressed concerns about her forehand performance, denying that her long nails were the cause. She advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 Mubadala Citi DC Open with a dominant win over Belinda Bencic. Gauff cruised through the quarterfinal match, securing a convincing victory with a score of 6-1, 6-2.

In a post-match press conference, she spoke about her "new era," which includes changes in her hairstyle, gameplay, and the addition of Brad Gilbert to her coaching team.

The 19-year-old expressed feeling unsure of her changed hairstyle from her previously rocked braided hair. However, she settled the matter saying that the changes made could be seen as her "new era" kicking in.

"I don't know if I really like that yet or no (new hairstyle), but yeah, I guess you could see this is new era, new coaching, new team, new everything," spoke Gauff.

The World No. 7 later addressed that she would still maintain her long nails as she dives into her new era.

Coco Gauff also discarded the notion that her long nails caused her forehead woes. The American claimed that despite siding with the theories and cutting her nails short, she did not witness a noteworthy change in her forehand execution.

"But, you know, the hair is still going to be somewhat in a protective style. And the nails are still going to be there. I know a lot of people think I need to cut my nails to help me with my forehand better. I'm like, I did try the short nails, and it did not make my forehand better. These are here to stay. So, yeah (laughing)," she added.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan pic.twitter.com/leU19DgiBd That answer from Coco Gauff about her ‘new era’ took me on an unexpected fun ride

Coco Gauff will face defending champion Liudmila Samsonova in the SF of the 2023 Citi Open

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Citi Open

Coco Gauff is looking to make a strong comeback in the Citi Open after a decent first half of the season. Her sole title of the year came in Auckland in January and failed to secure a spot in the final of any tournaments later.

In the opener of the Washington event, the No. 3 seed squared off against compatriot Hailey Baptiste and concluded the American's challenge with a 6-1, 6-4 scoreline.

Liudmila Samsonova commenced her title defense after downing former Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in straight sets. The Russian later settled the challenges faced by Sorana Cirstea and Marta Kostyuk to secure a semifinal spot.

Gauff-Samsonova will now have their third WTA face-off in the SF of the Citi Open. Gauff enjoys a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head score.