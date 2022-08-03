"These are type of people who try to be smart and think they are the smartest, actually foolish" - Tennis fans react to Reilly Opelka questioning other players for social media posts after every win

Reilly Opelka's latest Twitter post drew many reactions from fans as the towering American star questioned his colleagues on the tour for posting pictures on social media after every win. Opelka, who is competing at the Citi Open in Washington DC, left many in disagreement with his views.

Opelka was left confused by the fact that many other tennis players post on Instagram after winning even a single match.

"Why do tennis players gotta post a pic on Insta after every match they win?" the American player tweeted.

John Isner was among those who replied to Opelka's tweet, seemingly in agreement with his compatriot. Opelka will start his Citi Open campaign against fellow American Denis Kudla later on Wednesday.

Many fans criticized Opelka for his tweet.

"These are type of people who try to be smart and think they are the smartest. Actually foolish!!" said one such tweet.

Raj V @bigfundu twitter.com/reillyopelka/s… Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka Why do tennis players gotta post a pic on insta after every match they win? Why do tennis players gotta post a pic on insta after every match they win? Because they can! And mostly because they won Because they can! And mostly because they won 🏆 twitter.com/reillyopelka/s…

Another Twitter user shared their viewpoint on the same, saying that fans benefit from regular updates from their favorite players so they are aware of their activities with so many different tournaments going on at the same time.

"As a fan, it's sometimes a good reminder that the tournament has even started and my favorite players are participating. Hard to follow all the players/tournaments happening concurrently around the world" said a tweet.

Here are more reactions from fans to Reilly Opelka's tweet:

🎾❤️ @counterpunchers Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka Why do tennis players gotta post a pic on insta after every match they win? Why do tennis players gotta post a pic on insta after every match they win? i genuinely cannot tell if mans is trolling or not because, like,…why do you even care? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/reillyopelka/s… i genuinely cannot tell if mans is trolling or not because, like,…why do you even care? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/reillyopelka/s…

She’s Come Undone ✨ @PatriciaSoll1 Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka Why do tennis players gotta post a pic on insta after every match they win? Why do tennis players gotta post a pic on insta after every match they win? Imagine caring about other tennis players posting a pic on Insta after every match they win. twitter.com/reillyopelka/s… Imagine caring about other tennis players posting a pic on Insta after every match they win. twitter.com/reillyopelka/s…

⚔️ Procrastinapper ⚔️ @Procrastinappe1 @ReillyOpelka Why do you seem to have a problem with celebrating wins? Everyone should be proud of the small wins in pursuit of the larger goal, including yourself. But your prerogative in how to express yourself, just as it’s theirs. @ReillyOpelka Why do you seem to have a problem with celebrating wins? Everyone should be proud of the small wins in pursuit of the larger goal, including yourself. But your prerogative in how to express yourself, just as it’s theirs. 🎾

LavanyaSingerDinesh🇺🇦 @VocalistLavanya @ReillyOpelka Life is short, times are tough. Celebrate every small achievement/victory. No one knows what the future holds?! Oh & so that their sponsors & fans/followers know they are trying @ReillyOpelka Life is short, times are tough. Celebrate every small achievement/victory. No one knows what the future holds?! Oh & so that their sponsors & fans/followers know they are trying 😅

Scott Graham (D-TX) 🇺🇦🌻 @glimmertwintx @ReillyOpelka trick question? Tennis is their livelihood, why wouldn’t they? Many other less accomplished people post a lot more gratuitous pics. @ReillyOpelka trick question? Tennis is their livelihood, why wouldn’t they? Many other less accomplished people post a lot more gratuitous pics.

Laura Myers @lauraj_myers @ReillyOpelka Because they want to. Why should that be any concern of your’s? @ReillyOpelka Because they want to. Why should that be any concern of your’s?

"I definitely think I have top 10 potential" - Reilly Opelka

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Reilly Opelka exuded confidence in his potential to be a top-10 player. The American is as close to breaking inside the top-10 as he has ever been and is currently ranked No. 17 in the ATP rankings. Having said that he can reach the Top-10, Opelka also believes it is impossible to predict the same as things can change very quickly due to the competitiveness on tour.

"Yeah, I definitely think I have top 10 potential. I think I have top 10 potential. (But) it's hard to predict. I think it's actually almost impossible to predict a top 10 guy. A lot can happen. There's a lot of different surfaces, a lot of different conditions throughout the year that factor that," Reilly Opelka said during a pre-event press conference at the Citi Open.

He also shared his views on having as many as eight American players in the top-50 of the ATP rankings and whether or not he feeds off the success of his compatriots. Opelka is the second highest-ranked American player with World No. 12 Taylor Fritz leading the group.

He believes that tennis is an 'individual sport' and that the number of Americans in the top-50 has no bearing on his success.

"I don't feed off it at all. Why should I? It's not a competition. It's an international sport. I don't feed off of what they're doing. I don't feed off of how many we have in the top 50. It's an individual international sport," he said further.

