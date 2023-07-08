"They didn't allow me again, I wasn't good probably" - Petra Kvitova jokes about announcing press conferences at Wimbledon

Having finished her Wimbledon opener against Jasmine Paolini under the lights close to midnight on July 6, Petra Kvitova had taken on some off-court duties.

After the match, Wimbledon's official social media channels shared a short clip. It showed the two-time champion speaking into a microphone to announce her own arrival at the media room for her own press conference. They captioned the post:

"Petra's media annoucnement."

The reel has since been viewed over 200,000 times.

A few days on, Kvitova spoke about the viral video during her on-court interview after her third-round win over Natalika Kostic on Saturday, July 8.

On being asked if she was going to make some more media announcements, Kvitova said that she has not been allowed to do that since the first round. She went on to jokingly reason that she was probably no good at the job.

"Well I didn't do it yesterday, they didn't allow me again, I was not good probably," Petra Kvitova joked

Prodded further by the interviewer, she repeated her media announcement from the video much to the amusement of the Wimbledon Court 2 crowd. The Czech, however, soon reiterated that she needed to get better at the job for sure.

"Hi, It's Petra Kvitova here and she is ready for some press," the Czech repeated. "I have to get better for sure."

"I love playing on grass, for sure" - Petra Kvitova after Wimbledon third-round win

Petra Kvitova Day at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Petra Kvitova also spoke about her 6-3, 7-5 win over Natalija Kostic in the third round of 2023 Wimbledon, describing it as a "battle." She expressed satisfaction of having come through against an opponent who was playing with a lot of confidence.

"It was a big [battle], that's for sure,” Kvitova said. “She wasn't there just showing up for the third round. She really played well in quallies, winning two rounds here (and) beating a seeded player as well. So I knew it would be tough – and it was.”

Kvitova also spoke about her love affair with grasscourts, saying she definitely enjoys playing on the lawns. The Czech attributed her success on the surface to her serve, which when at its best, she said, makes her love grass even more.

The ninth seed at this year's tournament was quick to add she was far from the best in that department on Saturday. But she was still happy to have come through her match despite not having the best numbers on serve.

"I love playing on grass, for sure," she added. "When my serve is working, I love it even more, which I don't think was the case today - but somehow I found a way, which I am very happy with.”

Kvitova will face either Bianca Andreescu or Ons Jabeur in the fourth round on Monday, July 10.

