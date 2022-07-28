"They always told me how it is, and I always had this sense of wanting to prove them wrong" - Emma Raducanu on how her parents motivated to succeed from a young age

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu made the cover of the latest edition of England's Evening Standard magazine — with the headline for the cover story reading, "The positive power of Emma Raducanu."

Inside the pages, the 19-year-old spoke at length about her formative years as a tennis player and the major influences that went into the making of what she describes as a "tenacious" on-court attitude.

Crediting the same tenacity to her parents, Raducanu recalled how instead of giving her unrealistic hope, they would always tell her when did not look "very good." This, in turn, encouraged her to do well and prove them wrong, an attitude that has served her well on the WTA Tour.

"My parents told me when things weren't very good, whereas other people might have wanted to encourage me," Raducanu said. "They always told me how it is, and I always had this sense of wanting to prove them wrong."

"Even in primary school," she continued. "We had a sprint race on sports day and for seven years straight, I won it. I'm undefeated. I really like to win. I love the fight. When things get tough, keep getting yourself back up. Keep persevering."

Recalling the time she first picked up tennis, Raducanu said she was very shy about being the only girl in the class.The youngster said that while her mother would encourage her to set big goals, her father always presented her with challenges — a combination that ultimately made her ambitious.

"When I was five or six, I was pretty much the only girl in most of the classes," Emma Raducanu said. "I remember clinging on to the fence, hiding behind my mum's skirt. I didn't want anything to do with it because I was shy. I'd cry on the court during a match"

"My mum was always telling me, 'You can do anything you set your mind to," she continued. "My dad's method was very different, basically the opposite. He told me that I couldn't do this, that, and then I wanted to prove him wrong so badly. That's what made me so ambitious. My mum was always backing me to prove him wrong. That's how I achieved good results."

Emma Raducanu to return to action at the Citi Open

Emma Raducanu will return to action at the start of the US hardcourt swing, with her name appearing on the entry list for the 2022 Citi Open — scheduled to be played at Rock Creek Park in Washington DC between August 1-7

The Briton, who recently broke into the top 10 of the WTA rankings, will be the second seed at this year's tournament. Jessica Pegula and seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams are also set to feature in a packed draw at the WTA250 event.

