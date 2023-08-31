"They didn't have to applaud when I messed up my first serve" - Petra Kvitova on noisy US Open crowd

Petra Kvitova bowed out of the 2023 US Open after losing to former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in two sets on Arthur Ashe on Wednesday.

Kvitova has been struggling with her health the last few weeks and admittedly came into the match low on energy. She was also heard complaining about the "noisy" Arthur Ashe crowd to the chair umpire early in the match.

Addressing the issue in an interview with iSport.cz, Petra Kvitova described the experience as a "terrible mess" — pointing out a wasp's nest and loud fans. The Czech was especially critical of fans applauding and making noise between her first and second serves.

"There was a terrible mess at Arthur Ashe from the beginning, like a wasp's nest," Petra Kvitova said. "Then it's hard to concentrate on tennis when you keep hearing voices. When I discussed it with the referee, she replied that it would not be better."

"So great," she continued. "I understand that the audience was a little on Caroline's side, but they didn't have to applaud when I messed up the first serve. It was simply a strange match."

Shifting her focus on the night session scheduling, Kvitova said while it is "electrifying" to play on Arthur Ashe in such an atmosphere, it can take a toll on the players' bodies. She also suggested that the night session be preponed by an hour.

"The night session should start at least at six, not seven. Now I was lucky that Tiafoe played three quick sets before us, but even then it is very difficult to get on the court at 9 o'clock," Petra Kvitova said. "I'm a person who goes to bed at 10."

"Sure, playing a night session in New York is beautiful, electrifying and all... But what a strain on the body," she continued. "And I don't even know if tennis fans enjoy themselves until the night like this. I think they should think about how to proceed."

"I've been struggling with my health for a whole month" - Petra Kvitova after US Open exit

Petra Kvitova at the 2023 US Open.

Reflecting on her US Open swing, Petra Kvitova said she had been struggling with poor health for the entire month. The two-time Wimbledon champion said her entire body would tighten up whenever she coughed and she did not feel comfortable at all out on court.

"I've been struggling with my health for a whole month," Petra Kvitova said. "When I cough, my whole body is tight. It is a battle with the body and then the mind. Even so, I tried to get out of myself as much as I could. It wasn't enough."

Looking ahead after her US Open exit, Kvitova said she is looking forward to playing in Guadalajara and the Asian swing. She, however, was quick to add that she may have to reschedule after taking her doctor's advice.

"I'm still signed up for Guadalajara and two tournaments in Asia, which I'm really looking forward to," she continued. "Now I don't know... It's a lot of traveling, even the plane is not good for my bronchial tubes. I'll see what the doctors say."