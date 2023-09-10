"They were awake watching me, 100% they're not going to sleep well" - Aryna Sabalenka on why she apologized to parents in US Open speech

Aryna Sabalenka suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Coco Gauff in the final of the 2023 US Open. She had initially led her opponent by a set, before turning in an error-strewn performance to drop the championship match 6-2, 3-6, 2-6.

The Belarusian then gave a teary-eyed runner-up speech during the trophy ceremony, where she apologized to her mother and rest of her family. The 25-year-old was subsequently asked to shed some light on her runner-up speech during the press conference following the final in New York.

Aryna Sabalenka inferred in her response that since Belarus was seven hours ahead of New York, it was very likely her family would have stayed up late to watch her match. In that context, she admittedly felt the obligation to apologize to her family for losing the match.

"I mean, I don't know what time is it there right now. It's probably night. For me, it's important to get good sleep for them, you know. So they were awake, watching me. I mean, now they have to go to bed, but 100% they're not going to sleep well. So that's what I apologize for."

Sabalenka proceeded to extend her respect to her family, asserting that it was through their strenuous efforts that she had the opportunity to pursue a career in tennis.

"Well, without them, I wouldn't be here. They have been pushing themselves so hard so I would have this chance to become a tennis player. Yeah, I would say that my family did a good job. If not for them, I wouldn't be here. I really appreciate for everything they did, yeah."

Aryna Sabalenka had previously claimed that it was her late father's wish that she rises to World No. 1

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates at the 2023 Australian Open

Not long ago, Aryna Sabalenka had revealed how her late father Sergey always wanted her to ascend to the top ranking of the WTA tour. In fact, it was him who had introduced the 2023 Australian Open champion to the game of tennis. Sergey, a former hockey player, unfortunately passed away in 2019 at the age of 43.

Sabalenka would eventually disclose in 2020 that although she found it hard to move on from the tragedy, her father's desires for her to become the women's World No. 1 someday gave her strength.

“I’m just trying to fight because my dad wanted me to be No. 1. I’m doing it for him so that’s what is helping me to be strong right now. During the pre-season, it was tough to practice mentally."

For what it's worth, Aryna Sabalenka can take pride in finally having realized her father Sergey's dream. The Belarusian is all set to rise to the top of the WTA rankings when the rankings are updated next week, thanks to a variety of factors.

Sabalenka, who had reached the semifinals of the US Open last year, improved on her performance in 2023 by finishing as the runner-up, thereby gaining 520 (1300 - 780) ranking points.

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, had surrendred the top ranking spot at the beginning of the second week, as she failed to defend her 2,000 points by losing to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.