"They disqualify Djokovic but Begu and Kyrgios can hit rackets into crowd and make children cry" - Tennis fans react as Irina-Camelia Begu escapes DQ at French Open

Irina-Camelia Begu escaped being disqualified from the 2022 French Open after a racquet she threw in frustration hit a child who was situated in the crowd. The Romanian player's racquet ricocheted off her chair and hit the kid right in the face, much to the shock of his parents and other spectators in attendance.
The incident occurred during Begu's second-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova after the Romanian's serve was broken in the deciding set.
Instances of players losing their cool, throwing around a piece of equipment, and putting others in harm's way, albeit unintentionally, have been on the rise of late.
Begu's incident also brought back memories of Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the 2020 US Open after a ball he smashed in anger hit a lineswoman in the throat. Tennis fans on social media questioned why Begu escaped scot-free and was not punished in the same way as Djokovic.
"They disqualify Djokovic for unintentionally bouncing a ball into a lines judge but Begu and Kyrgios can hit rackets into the crowd and make children cry? Also don’t forget Rublev. Rules only apply to Djokovic," one fan wrote.
"When Djoko's ball grazed the line judge. We made it a matter of States... disqualification, trauma, media relentlessness, judgment of other players," another fan said (translated).
The chair umpire and Begu were quick to check upon the kid who was in tears, after which the umpire called the tournament supervisor to make a decision. A disqualification seemed the likely outcome, but Begu ended up getting only a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Other fans pointed out that Begu's lack of intent to cause hurt should not be a reason for her to get away with such behavior.
"The cases of Begu and Zverev (Acapulco) are incomparable; obvious. This does not mean that the player does not have to measure the risk involved in throwing the racket. Begu had no intention of scaring a boy. Nor did Brooksby hit a ball runner in Miami, but they are dangerous actions," said another tweet (translated).
Andrey Rublev was involved in a similar incident a few days ago at the French Open. After losing the opening set, the Russian player hit a ball hard in anger which almost struck a court attendant in the head.
Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios also made headlines for violent outbursts in recent months.
Irina-Camelia Begu put the incident behind her and advanced to the third round
The match continued much to Alexandrova's dissatisfaction and tensions flared after the Romanian broke the Russian right after the incident. This time, Alexandrova threw the ball away in anger, getting a code violation from the umpire.
Begu won six out of the last eight games of the match to seal a 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4 victory and advance to the third round. After the match ended, she reached out to the injured kid and spent some time checking up on him.
Irina-Camelia Begu will face in-form Frenchwoman Leolia Jeanjean, who defeated eighth seed Karolina Pliskova, in the next round.