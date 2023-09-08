“They are fired, they are not my team anymore, it's all their fault” - Cheeky Aryna Sabalenka slays semifinal demons to reach US Open 2023 final

Aryna Sabalenka has jokingly contemplated disowning her team after securing her spot in the 2023 US Open final.

On Thursday, September 7, Sabalenka faced a challenging match against the Madison Keys in the semifinals at the New York Major. Despite finding herself a set down from making yet another semifinal exit at Flushing Meadows, she dug deep to turn the match around and come clinching a 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) win.

The topsy-turvy nature of the match led to heightened emotions, especially from Sabalenka, who even exchanged a few heated words with her team and even attempted to throw her racquet at them.

When asked about her frustrations during the match and how her team helped her, Sabalenka humorously joked that they were responsible for all her troubles and that they were all fired.

“They fired, they're not my team anymore. It's all their fault,” she said in her on-court interview.

On a more serious note, the Belarusian shed light on how she has worked with her team to manage her emotions during matches.

“No, no. I mean, we spoke a lot after those tough semifinals and we spoke that if I need to throw those emotions, I have to do it. Otherwise, I'll just, I don't know eat myself from the inside. So that's why I was just like yelling, screaming, swearing to them,” she said.

“I mean I think they know that I still love them. It's just for better, you know, it's for a good for a good reason. I don't know guys, it's too late. I am really struggling speaking, especially English,” she added.

“She's playing unbelievable, crushing everything” - Aryna Sabalenka on Madison Keys

Aryna Sabalenka hugs Madison Keys after their 2023 US Open semifinal match.

Madison Keys came out all guns blazing in the semifinal match against Aryna Sabalenka. She needed just half an hour to take a one-set lead, hitting 12 winners to just three unforced errors.

While Sabalenka managed to turn the contest around, she reserved high praise for Keys after the win. At the post-match press conference, she said:

"I was all over the place. I was just, like, what can I do? Like, she's playing unbelievable, just, like, crushing everything. I'm not able to do anything, I had zero control in the match. I was just telling myself, I mean, okay, there is going to be this like this? Somebody going to just play their best tennis?" she said.

"You just have to keep trying, keep staying there, and keep pushing it. Maybe you'll be able to turn around this game. Lucky me, somehow magically, I don't know how I was able to turn around this game she added.

Aryna Sabalenka is set to face Coco Gauff in the US Open title match on Saturday, September 9.