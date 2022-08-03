"They haven't got a great rep, but they are really cool; they have a mysterious side to them, and I like that" - Emma Raducanu on why she would be sorted into House Slytherin in the Harry Potter universe

Emma Raducanu broke many a Harry Potter fan's heart, saying that she would very much be a member of House Slytherin had she been at Hogwarts. Slytherin, known for housing students with ambition and cunning, is often regarded as the antagonistic and least-liked sect in JK Rowling's uber-famous wizarding universe.

The World No. 10, however, thinks they are "really cool," adding that she was enticed by the way they can be brutal when the situation calls for it. Speaking at her press conference after taking care of Louisa Chirico 6-4, 6-2 in her first-round clash at the 2022 Citi Open, the 19-year-old declared that she was drawn to the "mysterious" aura that surrounded House Slytherin.

"I'd be in Slytherin, for sure. I just think that, you know, they haven't got a great rep, but I just think they are really, hmm, cool. But they have like super -- they're pretty, in a way, brutal, but -- I don't know," Raducanu said. "They have got a, just mysterious sort of side to them, and I like that."

The comments from Emma Raducanu about which house she would be sorted into at Hogwarts did not come unprompted. Speaking earlier about her display on the night, the reigning US Open champion had remarked that she didn't feel like she played anything like a "wizard," noting that it was more of a scuffle than a case of her dominating her opponent.

This led to one reporter asking her the question in the first place, especially considering she was a Brit -- the same nationality as Rowling and most of the other characters in the fictional universe Harry Potter is set in.

"Definitely feels really good to get a win here in D.C., and after not playing for quite a bit after Wimbledon or many matches at all this year, I think it's a really nice feeling, you know, just to get on the board," Emma Raducanu said. "I didn't necessarily think I played anything special. I didn't necessarily play like a wizard today, but I got through it and I fought, and that's all that matters."

"I had to get a treatment in quickly and they did a good job, I actually had two blisters that they popped as well" - Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu takes on Camila Osorio in the second round at the Citi Open

Emma Raducanu also shed light on her physical state after the first-round victory over Louisa Chirico, stating that her press conference was only delayed a bit because she underwent some treatment with the physios.

The teenager revealed that she had a couple of blisters that the medical team helped her out with, an issue that had affected her earlier this year as well. Thankfully, Raducanu saw no reason to be alarmed just yet, and did not drop any hints that she might be anything less than 100% fit for her second-round encounter against Camila Osorio.

"The physios were leaving, so I had to get a treatment in quickly, and, yeah, they did a good job. I actually had two blisters that they popped as well. That took a bit of time," Emma Raducanu said. "And I had to shower and look good for you guys, so it took a bit of time."

