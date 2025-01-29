"They hold less Slams combined than Iga Swiatek" - Fans reject Coco Gauff, Madison Keys & co heralding era of American 'dominance' on WTA Tour

Several fans voiced their discontent when the achievement of four different American women, including Coco Gauff and Madison Keys, winning Grand Slams after Serena Williams' last was billed as "dominance." Keys became the fourth woman to do so, securing her first Major at the 2025 Australian Open.

The Tennis Channel recently posted on X, highlighting four American women who won Major titles after Serena Williams' last, the 2017 Australian Open: Sloane Stephens (2017 US Open), Sofia Kenin (2020 Australian Open), Coco Gauff (2023 US Open), and Madison Keys (2025 Australian Open). The post included a message that read:

"New Era of Dominance. Four different American women have won a Major since Serena's last title."

Check out the post below:

However, several fans disagreed with the "dominance" attributed to American women's tennis, with one referencing the World No. 2, who has won five Grand Slam titles alone.

"Dominance? They hold less slams combined than Iga Swiatek," they wrote.

"4 players with 1 slam respectively in last 8 years is obviously a new era of dominance!!!💀🤣," another wrote.

"Nobody winning another Slam besides Coco," a fan said.

"Dominance is not the word here bestie," a fan chimed in.

"Now we need Keys to make the Roland Garros final to complete the set!," one commented.

Sloane Stephens has not won a Grand Slam title since her 2017 US Open victory. However, she reached the 2018 French Open final and secured several notable titles, including the 2018 Miami Open.

"Sloane's downfall should be studied," a fan noted.

Madison Keys won her second title of 2025 after the Australian Open win

Madison Keys at 2025 Australian Open Women's Champion Media Opportunity - Image Source: Getty

Madison Keys was considered the underdog in the 2025 Australian Open final, facing World No. 1 and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. The American started strong, taking the first set 6-3, but Sabalenka responded, breaking Keys twice to claim the second set 6-2 and force a decider.

With an emphatic forehand, Keys secured the final set 7-5, winning the match and claiming her first Grand Slam title at Rod Laver Arena.

This was the 29-year-old's second title of the 2025 season, following her WTA 500 win at the Adelaide International. There, she defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia, Jelena Ostapenko, Daria Kasatkina, Liudmila Samsonova, and Jessica Pegula in the final to win the title. Moreover, it was Keys' tenth tour-level title of her career.

