"They just created a new country" - Daria Kasatkina jokes about Chris Evert mixing up Elena Rybakina's nationality of Kazakhstan with her name

Chris Evert mistakenly mixed up Elena Rybakina's nationality with Daria Kasatkina's while commentating on the 24-year-old's Wimbledon opener against Shelby Rogers.

Rybakina, the reigning champion at the grasscourt Major, played the opening match on Day 2 of the tournament and came back from a set down to beat Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 and book her place in the second round.

Chris Evert was the commentator during the match and accidentally mixed up Rybakina's country, Kazakhstan, with Daria Kasatkina's name while stating that she moved for better tennis opportunities.

"Rybakina is a Russian, played for Russia, moved to Kasatkina," said Evert before being corrected.

Daria Kasatkina found the funny side in the incident and jokingly stated that a new country was created.

"They just created a new country," the Russian's tweet read.

After defeating Shelby Rogers, Elena Rybakina will next face either Alize Cornet or Nao Hibino in the second round of Wimbledon.

Daria Kasatkina will face Jodie Burrage in the second round of Wimbledon 2023

Kasatkina in action at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne

Daria Kasatkina entered Wimbledon 2023 as the 11th seed and booked her place in the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Caroline Dolehide.

The Russian will next face local wildcard Jodie Burrage, who booked her place in the second round of a Grand Slam for the very first time in her career with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Caty McNally.

Kasatkina and Burrage will lock horns for the very first time, with their head-to-head currently 0-0. The winner of the match will face either 19th seed Victoria Azarenka or Nadia Podoroska in the third round of Wimbledon 2023.

Daria Kasatkina has won 20 out of 35 matches so far during the 2023 season, with her best performances being reaching the finals of two WTA 500 tournaments in Adelaide and most recently Eastbourne.

The 26-year-old was seeded ninth at the latter event and reached the title clash following straight-set wins over Anhelina Kalinina, Karolina Pliskova, Caroline Garcia, and Camila Giorgi. Here, she was beaten 6-2, 7-6 (13), by Madison Keys.

Kasatkina's best Grand Slam performance so far in 2023 was reaching the fourth round of the French Open.

She is currently the highest-ranked player in her section of the draw at Wimbledon, following the elimination of Coco Gauff in the opening round. She has a fair chance of reaching her second quarterfinal at the grasscourt Major.

