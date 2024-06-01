“They just give me things, I wear it” – Jannik Sinner hilariously confesses to not being ‘good in fashion’ as he reaches French Open 4R

Jannik Sinner has confessed to not being good when it comes to fashion as he reached the fourth round of the 2024 French Open men's singles draw. He defeated Pavel Kotov 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the third round on Friday, May 31, under a closed roof.

Sinner created a total of 13 break points on Kotov's serve but the latter offered stern resistance as the Italian could convert only three. The World No. 2 kept his serve unbroken, hitting four aces and 36 winners to advance.

Sinner has recently been part of multiple photoshoots for magazines, including Vogue, helping his styling quotient. This prompted Fabrice Santoro, the on-court interviewer, to seek fashion advice from the 22-year-old.

The World No. 2, however, said he's not the correct person to offer recommendations because he usually follows other people's word on what to wear during professional photoshoots. Santoro and Sinner's hilarious conversation is as follows:

"I saw recently many photos of you doing fashion, I'm not very good in fashion, do you have any advice to give me," Santoro said.

"In fashion," Sinner replied.

"Yeah because I saw so many nice pictures of you, I’m very lost," the French former player added.

"You look better than me," Sinner claimed.

"No I don't," Santoro denied.

"I'm not good in fashion guys, they just give me the things to wear, I wear it and I just try to look good," the Italian stated.

Jannik Sinner's commercial portfolio includes partnerships with luxury fashion giant Gucci and sports apparel heavyweight Nike. He turned heads by walking out with a Gucci duffel bag at Wimbledon last year.

Most recently in Paris, he again made headlines with his new kitbag produced by Gucci and his racket manufacturer Head in collaboration.

Jannik Sinner faces Corentin Moutet in French Open 4R

Jannik Sinner hits a shot at French Open. Getty

Jannik Sinner's next challenge at the 2024 French Open will be home-favorite Corentin Moutet. The two are scheduled to vie for a spot in the quarterfinals on Sunday, June 2.

Moutet entered the Roland Garros main draw this year unseeded but surprised everyone by defeating 16th-seed Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0 in his opener. He overcame Alexander Shevchenko 6-4, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3 in the second round and beat Sebastian Ofner 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 in the third.

Jannik Sinner has never faced Corentin Moutet on tour. He looks to match his 2020 French Open campaign where he reached the quarterfinals (lost to Rafael Nadal). This remains the Italian's best performance in Paris to date.