"They know nothing about Daniil Medvedev" - Russian's psychologist strongly defends him after US Open controversy; draws John McEnroe comparison

Daniil Medvedev has received firm backing from his psychologist, Francisca Dauzet, who came to his defense after the controversy surrounding the 2025 US Open. Dauzet has worked closely with the Russian since 2018 and knows him in depth.

Ad

Medvedev’s campaign in New York came to a heartbreaking end in August with a dramatic five-set defeat to World No. 45 Benjamin Bonzi. However, the match grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons, as the former tournament champion’s behavior left spectators stunned and on edge.

As Bonzi served for the match and held match point, a photographer accidentally walked onto the court just after his first serve landed in the net. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth ruled the point had been disrupted and allowed Bonzi to replay his first serve.

Ad

Trending

Daniil Medvedev reacted angrily, shouting at the umpire, accusing him of trying to speed up the match’s conclusion, and even mocking him through the courtside microphone. He went further by urging the crowd to boo, causing a six-minute delay in play.

In a recent interview with Tennis Majors, Francisca Dauzet expressed surprise at the public’s reaction to Daniil Medvedev’s behavior at the US Open. She noted that tennis is a sport that often sparks strong emotions and cited John McEnroe, who was famous for his fiery temperament, as an example.

Ad

"I can say that I am surprised and not at the same time," she said. "Because he is not the first and only one to do this kind of thing. Tennis is a sport that provokes this kind of overreaction."

"Daniil is a bit used to certain mood swings and yes they can be caustic and unwelcome sometimes. His behavior annoys and also affects the public. We remember John McEnroe, for example, in his time who inspired similar feelings," she added.

Ad

Dauzet then spoke about how social media has made it easy for people to criticize others without truly understanding the situation and added:

"What Daniil does is not ideal, but it is a match fact. Can we say about a match fact 'What he is doing is horrible, he must be interned?' We suffer from this foul-smelling pressure of social networks where anything is allowed behind one’s screen, behind anonymity, and which sees people say: 'Daniil is this, Daniil is that'… They know almost nothing about Daniil, they just have access to a match fact."

Ad

Daniil Medvedev was fined $42,500 for "unsportsmanlike behavior" at US Open 2025

Daniil Medvedev pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev faced another setback after his loss to Benjamin Bonzi at the 2025 US Open, receiving a $42,500 fine. He was penalized $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and an additional $12,500 for smashing a racket against a chair.

Ad

Alongside his confrontations with the crowd and umpire, Medvedev aggressively destroyed a racquet and sat dejectedly on his chair for several minutes before eventually leaving the court. He later chose to speak minimally to the media, aware that any further comments could put him in more trouble.

The Russian underwent a major shake-up in his team shortly afterwards, as he and coach Gilles Cervara ended their eight-year partnership. Together, the duo had secured 20 titles, a Grand Slam victory, and the World No. 1 ranking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pritha Ghosh Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.



Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.



Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.



When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee. Know More