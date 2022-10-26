"They made you ask me who it was didn't they"- When Serena Williams played a prank on Rennae Stubbs during the 2012 Olympics

Serena Williams is arguably the greatest player in the history of women's tennis and was a fierce competitor on court right until the end of her career.

However, the American has a mischievous side and Rennae Stubbs spoke about an incident at the London Olympics in 2012 while speaking to Zina Garrison and Chanda Rubin.

The former Doubles World No.1 was doing a post-match interview with Serena Williams. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion responded to a question by saying she had a friend who texted her information, implying it was Stubbs. The Australian revealed she was scared that Serena Williams would mention her name.

"One story that is pretty funny is, and this is an inside sort of thing for anybody to know. Obviously you guys know that I am pretty good friends with her and from time to time, we'd chat and talk about matches, matchups or people. She put me in such a wind at the Olympics in London and I was doing the post-match interview. I went up to her and I asked her a question and you guys know I had an ifb in my ear to my producer and they never talk to us when we are doing interviews, they kind of let us be to ask our questions," Rennae Stubbs said.

"I asked her about this particular person and she said 'Well you know, I've got this friend of mine who texts me some information', and I'm looking at her and now it's gone from a two-shot on both of us to one shot just on her, and I'm like 'Oh my God, she's talking about me clearly'. So I'm standing there and I'm starting to sweat because I don't wany anybody to know that I have given her any information or anything. I have now the microphone just on her and all of a sudden my producer in my ear, which never happens, calls me and says 'You've got to ask her who she's talking about'" the Aussie added.

"I'm like 'If the NBC people are watching, that would be the follow-up question to ask. So, I look at her and I go 'Who are the secret text messages from?' and I looked at her with these eyes, my eyes are the size of watermelons, and I start shaking my head, thinking 'Don't say me please'. I put the microphone back out to her and she goes 'I can't give you my secrets, you know, that's for me to know'. My producer yells in my ear, 'Is it Kobe?' God rest Kobe's soul because he was there that day. I ask 'Is it Kobe' and she goes 'Oh no, no, I am focused on my this and that."

Stubbs said that Serena Williams had a good laugh after the interview was over and she knew that the former was told to ask her the name of the individual who texted her information.

"Anyway, we wrap up the interview, she starts walking off, she's cracking up. She turns around, looks at me and says 'They made you ask me who it was didn't they?' I said 'Yes, don't ever put me in that situation'".

"Serena loves messing around with me in interviews"- Rennae Stubbs

Rennae Stubbs with Serena Williams at the US Open

Rennae Stubbs said that Serena Williams loved to mess around with her during interviews and puts her in tight situations.

"Serena loves messing around with me in interviews and puts me in these situations where she knows I'm going to sweat. It's like a little game that we have with each other in post-match interviews. She's throwing me under the bus so many times and vice versa," the Aussie said.

