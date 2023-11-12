"They should make Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev wear these sweatshirts" - Fans react to Venus Williams' fashion line's collection with Lacoste

Venus Williams has garnered significant praise from tennis fans for her new capsule collection in collaboration with Lacoste.

In March 2022, Williams became the global brand ambassador for Lacoste, representing the brand's fashion-sport silhouette. On November 8, the seven-time Grand Slam champion unveiled her new capsule collection with the French brand, created in collaboration with her brand, EleVen by Venus Williams.

The collection showcases the American's love for fashion through chic tennis skirts, tracksuits, varsity jackets and striped polos. The 18-piece collection also includes a stylish sweatshirt emblazoned with the words 'Venus Did It First.'

The fashionable collection sparked delighted reactions from tennis fans, prompting calls for WTA stars to consider signing sponsorship deals with Venus Williams' brand.

"Get the deal @ top girls," a fan commented.

"Venus knows fashion!!! Can some of the girls start wearing EleVen," another fan chimed in.

Another fan proposed that Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev should wear the sweatshirts from the collection, given that Lacoste is their apparel sponsor.

"They should make Novak and Daniil wear these sweatshirts," the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Venus Williams on her capsule collection with Lacoste: "I wanted to design the collection through the lens of female empowerment"

Venus Williams

In a recent interview with Elle, Venus Williams opened up about her vision for the Lacoste x EleVen by Venus Williams collection, emphasizing her goal to design it with a focus on women empowerment.

"Pairing Lacoste with EleVen was a natural fit because I wanted to design the collection through the lens of female empowerment that is so central to both brands. This collaboration is a nod to that retro sportswear vibe Lacoste is known for, while being modernized through EleVen’s design aesthetic," Williams said.

The former World No. 1 explained that the pieces were crafted to boost the confidence of the women wearing them. She also expressed pride in the fruits of her labor.

"Empowering women has always been incredibly important to me—it’s the reason I founded EleVen. We want all of our collections to help instill confidence in women, and this one is no different. All of these pieces were made with the intention to help women feel and look their best, so I hope everyone who wears this collection truly feels that way. I’m proud of all the work that has gone into this," she added.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion highlighted the collection's versatility and offered valuable tips on styling the garments.

"These pieces are very versatile, which is a quality we always try to have with our EleVen designs. The collection combines sporty and chic elements, so you can wear the pieces for a casual everyday look or for a more refined moment. There are also fun, vibrant pops of color in this collection that will make any outfit stand out. I love to have staples like these in my closet that I can throw on to elevate any outfit," she said.

