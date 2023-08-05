Gael Monfils is as happy as anyone else about tennis having a new power couple in the form of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, or 'Tsitsidosa' as the pair have taken to calling themselves.

Monfils himself is no stranger to being part of a tennis couple with a shared social media presence. Together with Elina Svitolina, with whom he now has a daughter Skai, Monfils is one half of GEMS -- (G)ael.(E)lina.M(onfils).S(vitolina), which became very popular during the time they were dating.

Now married to the Ukrainian No. 1, Monfils was asked to offer some advice to Tsitsipas and Badosa in a recent interview with Racquet Magazine. Badosa and Tsitsipas went public with their relationship earlier this year and have since enamored tennis fans on social media with their regular updates.

Gael Monfils directed the question his wife Svitolina's way, saying that she was the "manager" when they started their GEMS account on Instagram and that she can help them with any queries.

The Frenchman further added that it was "nice" to see couples in tennis enjoy themselves and be happy together and wished the Spanish-Greek couple the best for the future.

"You know, it’s funny because someone told me about that. GEMS Life, the community manager was 100 percent Elina Svitolina. So they need to ask her for anything. But it’s always great to see a couple in tennis," Gael Monfils said.

"Yeah, and it’s nice to see that it can happen. I always wish all the couples the best. It’s something tough to describe because it’s very personal. But I hope every couple in tennis can enjoy themselves and be happy together," he added.

"I really feel tennis is a joy, it’s my joy space" - Gael Monfils

Ultimate Tennis Showdown Los Angeles

Gael Monfils, who most recently reached the third round of the 2023 Citi Open, also spoke about why he keeps playing even at the age of 36, saying that tennis was his "joy space."

The Frenchman believes that he can still compete in the "big moments" and asserted that the fire in him is still burning enough to get him one or two big wins in the coming days.

"I think I feel that I have enjoyed myself a lot. I really feel tennis is a joy. It’s my joy space. I really like to be out there playing big matches. I feel I can still compete on big moments and I think this is driving my motivation to try to be out there, try to clinch one or two other big wins. That brings the motivation, and still the fire is burning," Gael Monfils said.