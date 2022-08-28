"They need to stop saying the whole tour would welcome a gay man cause we all know that’s a lie" - Tennis fans express opinions on Felix Auger-Aliassime's commitment to helping LGBTQ+ community within ATP tour

Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a lot of praise along with a mixed bag of other reactions to his commitment towards making the ATP Tour a lot more inclusive. Auger-Aliassime had earlier expressed his opinion on the reason for many ATP players not openly coming out as gay and revealed that he would work on the same.
The Canadian tennis star, who is on the ATP Player Council, opened up on the topic during last year's US Open. Auger-Aliassime revealed back then that he was conducting a survey about the LGBTQ+ community within the men's tennis tour and urged the rest of the tour to be more welcoming of players who come out.
“It’s important these days to be aware of that and to be open-minded and the ATP needs to do that, in today’s time it’s needed," Auger-Aliassime expressed during a press conference at the US Open last year.
“The reason we don’t have openly gay players on the ATP Tour, I’m not sure of the reason, but I feel me, as a player, it would be very open, very welcome. Statistically, there should be some, but for now there’s not," he added.
Reacting to Auger-Aliassime's comments that have resurfaced once more in light of this year's US Open, many fans praised the 22-year-old for his good intentions towards an important cause, but opined that it is easier said than done as many players would not feel comfortable coming out as gay on the ATP tour.
"They need to stop saying the whole tour would welcome a gay man cause we all know that’s a lie," read a post on Twitter.
Earlier this year, the ATP revealed the introduction of an LGBTQ+ educational program on the tour, aimed at increasing awareness. The ATP also released the results of a survey they conducted, in which it was revealed that almost 75 percent of players reported having heard homophobic slurs used by fellow male players.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Felix Auger-Aliassime's comments:
Felix Auger-Aliassime's build-up to the US Open 2022
Canadian No. 1 Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a decent run of results ahead of the 2022 US Open, where he is seeded 6th, after his Wimbledon campaign shockingly ended in a first-round loss. Auger-Aliassime started his hardcourt swing at the Los Cabos Open, where he reached the semifinals with wins over Juan Alejandro Hernandez Serrano and Steve Johnson. He lost to Cameron Norrie in the last-four stage.
He then reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open by beating Yoshihito Nishioka and Norrie, but lost to Casper Ruud. Auger-Aliassime also made the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open in his final tournament ahead of the US Open. He defeated Alex de Minaur and Jannik Sinner in Cincinnati before bowing out with a loss to eventual champion Borna Coric.
Felix Auger-Aliassime's best result in a Grand Slam tournament came at the 2021 US Open, where he reached the semifinals.This year, he will begin his campaign against Alexander Ritschard.