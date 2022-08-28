"They need to stop saying the whole tour would welcome a gay man cause we all know that’s a lie" - Tennis fans express opinions on Felix Auger-Aliassime's commitment to helping LGBTQ+ community within ATP tour

Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a lot of praise along with a mixed bag of other reactions to his commitment towards making the ATP Tour a lot more inclusive. Auger-Aliassime had earlier expressed his opinion on the reason for many ATP players not openly coming out as gay and revealed that he would work on the same.

The Canadian tennis star, who is on the ATP Player Council, opened up on the topic during last year's US Open. Auger-Aliassime revealed back then that he was conducting a survey about the LGBTQ+ community within the men's tennis tour and urged the rest of the tour to be more welcoming of players who come out.

“It’s important these days to be aware of that and to be open-minded and the ATP needs to do that, in today’s time it’s needed," Auger-Aliassime expressed during a press conference at the US Open last year.

“The reason we don’t have openly gay players on the ATP Tour, I’m not sure of the reason, but I feel me, as a player, it would be very open, very welcome. Statistically, there should be some, but for now there’s not," he added.

: US Open YouTube page Félix Auger-Aliassime briefly touched on the need for the ATP to acknowledge Pride Day and the LGBTQ+ community at the end of his 2R press conference. He also shared how he'd feel about having an openly gay male player on tour.: US Open YouTube page Félix Auger-Aliassime briefly touched on the need for the ATP to acknowledge Pride Day and the LGBTQ+ community at the end of his 2R press conference. He also shared how he'd feel about having an openly gay male player on tour. 🎥: US Open YouTube page https://t.co/UoBYAaxCaV

Reacting to Auger-Aliassime's comments that have resurfaced once more in light of this year's US Open, many fans praised the 22-year-old for his good intentions towards an important cause, but opined that it is easier said than done as many players would not feel comfortable coming out as gay on the ATP tour.

"They need to stop saying the whole tour would welcome a gay man cause we all know that’s a lie," read a post on Twitter.

TomTom @TomToTheTom camila giorgi's fashion intern @slaymilagiorgi I need to know the results of his survey Not Felix investigating why there's no gay male tennis players on tourI need to know the results of his survey Not Felix investigating why there's no gay male tennis players on tour😭😭I need to know the results of his survey https://t.co/qObL0KnVyD They need to stop saying the whole tour would welcome a gay man cause we all know that’s a lie twitter.com/slaymilagiorgi… They need to stop saying the whole tour would welcome a gay man cause we all know that’s a lie twitter.com/slaymilagiorgi…

ellie @WTANlGHTMARE camila giorgi's fashion intern @slaymilagiorgi I need to know the results of his survey Not Felix investigating why there's no gay male tennis players on tourI need to know the results of his survey Not Felix investigating why there's no gay male tennis players on tour😭😭I need to know the results of his survey https://t.co/qObL0KnVyD this is kinda cute but on the other hand, maybe some people just dont want to be out idk twitter.com/slaymilagiorgi… this is kinda cute but on the other hand, maybe some people just dont want to be out idk twitter.com/slaymilagiorgi…

Earlier this year, the ATP revealed the introduction of an LGBTQ+ educational program on the tour, aimed at increasing awareness. The ATP also released the results of a survey they conducted, in which it was revealed that almost 75 percent of players reported having heard homophobic slurs used by fellow male players.

𝐀 @bethanrena camila giorgi's fashion intern @slaymilagiorgi I need to know the results of his survey Not Felix investigating why there's no gay male tennis players on tourI need to know the results of his survey Not Felix investigating why there's no gay male tennis players on tour😭😭I need to know the results of his survey https://t.co/qObL0KnVyD i mean his heart is at the right place but he shouldn't be doing this as first, some players wouldn't be comfortable coming out in the tennis environment considering many atp players are homophobic, second, some come from homophobic countries as well which could be bad for them twitter.com/slaymilagiorgi… i mean his heart is at the right place but he shouldn't be doing this as first, some players wouldn't be comfortable coming out in the tennis environment considering many atp players are homophobic, second, some come from homophobic countries as well which could be bad for them twitter.com/slaymilagiorgi…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Felix Auger-Aliassime's comments:

Gi @crzygeminibaker @slaymilagiorgi We stan an ally, maybe with more players like him gay players will feel comfortable enough to come out. Dasha came out and that’s been received well, but I know it’d be easier for women than men, still it’s encouraging I’d say. @slaymilagiorgi We stan an ally, maybe with more players like him gay players will feel comfortable enough to come out. Dasha came out and that’s been received well, but I know it’d be easier for women than men, still it’s encouraging I’d say.

el @grasseasons camila giorgi's fashion intern @slaymilagiorgi I need to know the results of his survey Not Felix investigating why there's no gay male tennis players on tourI need to know the results of his survey Not Felix investigating why there's no gay male tennis players on tour😭😭I need to know the results of his survey https://t.co/qObL0KnVyD this is very sweet but also quite naïve - do hope he finds out why from his research and then helps make the sport more welcoming based on that though! twitter.com/slaymilagiorgi… this is very sweet but also quite naïve - do hope he finds out why from his research and then helps make the sport more welcoming based on that though! twitter.com/slaymilagiorgi…

shau. @fedsipas camila giorgi's fashion intern @slaymilagiorgi I need to know the results of his survey Not Felix investigating why there's no gay male tennis players on tourI need to know the results of his survey Not Felix investigating why there's no gay male tennis players on tour😭😭I need to know the results of his survey https://t.co/qObL0KnVyD he’s so wholesome and such a good person he really doesn’t understand why there are no openly gay players on tour. we all know why and i actually think it shouldn’t be pushed too much. most players wouldn’t feel safe to be out twitter.com/slaymilagiorgi… he’s so wholesome and such a good person he really doesn’t understand why there are no openly gay players on tour. we all know why and i actually think it shouldn’t be pushed too much. most players wouldn’t feel safe to be out twitter.com/slaymilagiorgi…

ria ! @st9fanos camila giorgi's fashion intern @slaymilagiorgi I need to know the results of his survey Not Felix investigating why there's no gay male tennis players on tourI need to know the results of his survey Not Felix investigating why there's no gay male tennis players on tour😭😭I need to know the results of his survey https://t.co/qObL0KnVyD i appreciate him and his good intentions but this survey would only make the players who are gay to feel pressured. some may not be ready to come out and may never come out to the public and it’s their choice twitter.com/slaymilagiorgi… i appreciate him and his good intentions but this survey would only make the players who are gay to feel pressured. some may not be ready to come out and may never come out to the public and it’s their choice twitter.com/slaymilagiorgi…

Felix Auger-Aliassime's build-up to the US Open 2022

Western & Southern Open - Day 6

Canadian No. 1 Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a decent run of results ahead of the 2022 US Open, where he is seeded 6th, after his Wimbledon campaign shockingly ended in a first-round loss. Auger-Aliassime started his hardcourt swing at the Los Cabos Open, where he reached the semifinals with wins over Juan Alejandro Hernandez Serrano and Steve Johnson. He lost to Cameron Norrie in the last-four stage.

He then reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open by beating Yoshihito Nishioka and Norrie, but lost to Casper Ruud. Auger-Aliassime also made the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open in his final tournament ahead of the US Open. He defeated Alex de Minaur and Jannik Sinner in Cincinnati before bowing out with a loss to eventual champion Borna Coric.

Felix Auger-Aliassime's best result in a Grand Slam tournament came at the 2021 US Open, where he reached the semifinals.This year, he will begin his campaign against Alexander Ritschard.

