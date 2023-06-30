Venus and Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently shared insights into his decision to mentor the legendary duo.

Macci coached both players during their early years. Recognizing their potential, the Williams family made the decision to move from Compton, California, to West Palm Beach, Florida, when Serena was just nine years old.

It was in 1991 that the sisters first practiced together under Macci's guidance. However, in 1995, Richard Williams, their father, took over the role of the coach entirely, opting to personally oversee their training instead of sending them to the academy.

Recently Macci took to social media to shed light on why he took a substantial financial risk on the Williams sisters. He emphasized that his decision was driven by his deep affection for the Williams family and how he was in awe of the extraordinary talents possessed by both Venus and Serena Williams, which he had never witnessed in any other young girls.

Recognizing their immense potential, the 68-year-old believed that the sisters deserved an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the world of tennis and potentially rewrite history.

"Was asked why I took a huge gamble financially on the Williams sisters. I would never done it if I did not love this family. Number two both girls had scary gifts that I never saw in two young girls. They needed a shot. It would be a mystery but I thought we could change history," Macci tweeted.

Venus and Serena Williams squared off on 6 occasions at Wimbledon

Venus and Serena Williams at the Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams and Venus Williams faced each other six times at Wimbledon, with the former emerging victorious on four occasions, while the latter claimed victory in the remaining two encounters.

Their first meeting occurred in the semifinals of the 2000 edition, with Venus winning 6-2, 7-6(3). They crossed paths again in the 2002 final, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion winning 7-6(4), 6-3, securing her first Wimbledon title. The subsequent year's title clash yielded the same outcome, but this time the younger Williams sister had to fight tooth and nail for a hard-fought 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

In the 2008 final, Venus emerged victorious (7-5, 6-4) before Serena avenged the defeat in 2009, winning 7-6(3), 6-2. The last encounter between the two sisters at Wimbledon occurred in the fourth round of the 2015 event, with Serena winning 6-4, 6-3. She went on to secure the tournament title by defeating Garbine Muguruza in the final match.

Venus and Serena Williams have also together achieved remarkable success in the women's doubles event at the grasscourt Major, winning an impressive six titles between 2000 and 2016.

Serena's most recent appearance at Wimbledon was in 2022, where she suffered a defeat in the first round. Venus, meanwhile has been granted a wildcard entry and is set to participate in this year's tournament.

