Martina Navratilova recently voiced her dissatisfaction with a BBC journalist, who questioned the Morocco Women's World Cup captain, Ghizlane Chebbak about her teammates' sexual orientation.

During the post-match press conference after Morocco's devastating 0-6 defeat against Germany in their first FIFA Women's World Cup match, a BBC journalist posed a highly controversial and intrusive question to Chebbak. The reporter inquired about the sexual orientation of her teammates, specifically asking if any of the players identify themselves as lesbians.

Martina Navratilova expressed her anger and frustration on social media regarding that particular line of questioning. She couldn't believe that journalists were still asking such questions. The legendary tennis player also emphasized that they would never inquire about a man's teammates' sexual orientation.

"I can’t believe these wankers are still asking these questions. And of course they would NEVER ask a man about his team…" Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova comes to the defense of the US women's soccer team amid national anthem controversy

Martina Navratilova came forward to support the US women's soccer team amidst the recent controversy surrounding the national anthem.

On Friday, a significant number of American players chose not to sing the national anthem during their game against newcomers Vietnam. Instead, the majority of players remained silent, their fists clasped behind their backs.

The American players opted for a silent stance during the rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner. Merely five players stood and placed their hands over their hearts, while three players sang along.

Following this, former South Carolina governor and Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley took to social media to condemn the team's actions.

"The US women’s soccer team is living the American Dream. They were born in the freest, fairest country in the world that has rewarded their hard work. They should remember that blessing & the men & women (like my husband) proudly defending it next time the national anthem plays," Haley tweeted.

Martina Navratilova responded to the politician's remarks and staunchly defended the team. The 18-time Grand Slam champion and dedicated human rights activist stated that the women's team is fulfilling their patriotic duty by exhibiting exceptional skill, determination, and securing victories for their country.

"They are defending it by playing their hardest and winning most of the time. Not by singing. Get a grip and start talking about solutions rather than searching for problems where there aren’t any," Navratilova tweeted.

