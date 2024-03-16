Coco Gauff tried In-N-Out burgers for the first time in her life after her semifinal exit in Indian Wells. She also shared a heartfelt interaction she had with a family who handed her an appreciation letter and even paid for her meal.

Gauff, who won her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open last year, took her amazing form into the 2024 season. The American recently competed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where she lost 4-6, 7-6(5), 2-6 to Maria Sakkari in the last four.

The World No. 3, who just turned 20, tried In-N-Out burgers for the first time after her campaign in California and documented her experience in a series of Instagram stories.

In her first story, Coco Guff clicked a photo of the joint while waiting in her car alerting her fans that she was about to try In-N-Out for the first time:

"First time having this."

She then rated the food 8/10 in her second story. The 20-year-old mentioned that while she enjoyed the burgers, the fries could've been crispier:

"Solid 8/10 burger was good! I think the fries could be more crispy."

Gauff's third story was completely different from her previous ones. The American shared a heartfelt interaction she had with the Rowley family, who gave her a letter in which they called her an 'Amazing Role Model' and also paid for her meal. This overwhelmed the reigning US Open champion who posted a photo of the letter and thanked the family.

"Thank you to the Rowley family for giving me this while in the drive thru at In-N-Out and they paid for my meal. Always positives even in the losses. Human connections like this means a lot especially after tough matches so thank you!" Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff will next compete at Miami Open

Although she failed to make it to the finals in the California Desert, Coco Gauff will now shift her attention towards the next stop of the Sunshine Double - Miami Open. Gauff will be seeded third at this year's tournament.

The American had a disappointing outing last year as she could only manage to make it to the third round where she lost to 27th seed Anastasia Potapova in a three-setter.

The women's main draw at the Miami Open will start on March 19, while the men's will begin a day later.