"They're both so different its hard to compare, the gold medal is beyond what I dreamed of and the Grand Slam wins are a culmination of years of work, dreaming and sacrifice" - Venus Williams

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams will return to action at the WTA 250 event at the Citi Open in Washington D.C. this week. She has accepted a wildcard entry to the tournament and will play her first match on the singles tour in 11 months.

The 42-year-old will also participate at the National Bank Open in Toronto and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati in the lead-up to the US Open.

Apart from seven Grand Slam titles, Williams has also won five Olympic medals (four gold) and is the only player to win them in all three events (singles, doubles and mixed doubles). In a recent Q&A session with her fans on Instagram via her brand's page EleVen by Venus, she was asked to compare the two achievements.

"They're both so different its hard to compare, the gold medal is beyond what I dreamed of and the Grand Slam win is a culmination of years of work, dreaming and sacrifice," Venus Williams

Young tennis professionals have always looked up to the former World No. 1 and she was also asked about how to improve and be more consistent on the court in her Q&A.

"Practice and good technique. If the technique is not there then you cannot replicate good shots over and over again," Williams said

Williams maintained an astounding 80 per cent win ratio while competing from 1999-2003. She also capped off a brilliant campaign in 2010, registering 38 wins from 45 matches and picking up titles at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Mexico Open.

The American has always had a strong baseline game and is one of the best movers on the tennis court. She also holds the record for the fastest serve among women tennis players (130mph at the Zurich Open). However, when asked about the most dangerous weapon she possessed, Williams gave a wise reply to the questioner.

"The mind my friend," Williams said

Venus Williams' record at the US Open Championships

Venus Williams has a remarkable record at the US Open Championships, picking up 79 wins out of 98 matches. She made her debut in 1997 and has won the hardcourt major twice in her career.

Williams won her first title in 2000 by getting the better of fellow American Lindsay Davenport 6-4, 7-5. She followed it up with another title-winning campaign in 2001, outfoxing her sister Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4.

However, the 23-time Grand Slam winner got her revenge in 2003 when she defeated Venus Williams to lift the cup at Flushing Meadows.

The unranked 42-year-old is poised to make her return to the US Open this year. The 2022 edition will begin on August 29 and Williams will be making her 23rd appearance at the hardcourt major.

