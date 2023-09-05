Jessica Pegula recently confronted tennis journalists for tweeting that she was in tears following her US Open loss against Madison Keys. Tennis fans soon reacted to her confrontation and lauded the American for speaking against the tennis journalists.

The World No. 3 locked horns with compatriot Keys in the fourth round of the US Open in New York. However, the latter dismantled Pegula in just over an hour. Keys dropped just three games to advance to the quarterfinals of the American Major. Soon after her loss, the tennis media shared a picture of Pegula and claimed that she was crying after her exit from the US Open.

At the press conference, Jessica Pegula confronted the journalists and stated that she hadn't cried after her loss.

"Were you guys the ones that tweeted that I cried when I walked off the court? Weren't you guys The Tennis Podcast? Someone said I walked off the court in tears. I most definitely was not crying. I'm pretty sure that was from you guys. I don't know if you tweeted it exactly. I definitely wasn't crying," Pegula said.

Expand Tweet

Several fans soon came out in support of Pegula and praised the American for questioning tennis journalists. They added that the tennis media are also disrespectful and mean to every player except Brits.

"Yes! Get them Jess! They're the fu**ing worst. Disrespectful and mean to every player except the brits. Horrible pod with horrible people on it," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

One fan stated that players should act more like Pegula as it would help the journalists to behave.

"Players need to do this more! So all the "so called tennis journalists" can learn to behave," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

A fan even said that most sports journalists are cowards.

"journalists" in sports are often times cowards," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan praised Pegula for calling out the press.

"It’s awesome when players call out the press folks, especially like this - ice cold :)" they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Below are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jessica Pegula will compete in the doubles and mixed doubles events at the US Open 2023

US Open Tennis

Despite losing in the singles event of the 2023 US Open, Jessica Pegula will still play in the doubles and mixed doubles categories. The World No. 3 has a poor record at Grand Slams this year, with her best performance being quarterfinal finishes at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

In the women's doubles, she will partner up with Coco Gauff and take on Hsieh Su-we and Wang Xinyu in the quarterfinals of the American Major. Pegula will also team up with compatriot Austin Krajicek to take on Ellen Perez and Jean-Rojer in the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles event.

Jessica Pegula reached the doubles finals of the 2022 French Open, partnering Gauff. The American duo of Gauff and Pegula also reached the doubles semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open.