"They're going to take advantage of me and sort of use that propaganda in a way" - John McEnroe on refusing $1 million to play in South Africa 

John McEnroe once refused $1 million to play an exhibition match with Bjorn Borg in South Africa, and the American made a few strong statements to explain his decision.

It was 1980 and the apartheid was going strong in South Africa. McEnroe was among the biggest names in tennis at the time but decided against visiting the country despite being offered such a large sum of money.

Speaking to Graham Bensinger in 2018, the former World No. 1 said that while him going to South Africa wouldn't have made a difference, he was happy he didn't go.

"Lot of people over the years have come up to me and thanked me for not going to South Africa when I was offered a lot. A million dollars that time was like, at least 10 million or more, to play an exhibition against Bjorn. So I feel proud that I made that decision at the time. Had I done it, I don't think it would have changed the world one way or the other but I'm proud I didn't do it," McEnroe said.

McEnroe said that while $1 million was a huge amount, he realized that there was a reason why he was being paid that much. He stated that not going to South Africa was one of the better decisions he made in his career.

"I remember that it felt wrong and I remember thinking that I had just walked into a sport that was exploding, and it was thanks to the people I idolized. So I thought to myself, 'Yea this is an unbelievable amount of money at the time but there's a reason why they're offering me an unbelievable amount of me." McEnroe said.

"They're going to take advantage of me and sort of use that propaganda in a way. So, I wasn't gonna be the pawn in that whole thing. I took pride in that, it wasn't that difficult a decision. I'm 21, I don't need the money that bad yet. I think that was one of the better decisions I made in my career," McEnroe added.

"That was a serious jolt of perspective and a reality check there" - John McEnroe on meeting Nelson Mandela

John McEnroe at the Laver Cup

John McEnroe was also asked about his meeting with Nelson Mandela years after he refused to visit South Africa. He said that meeting the former South African President put things into perspective and was a reality check for him.

"He said that it was an honor to meet me. That's what I should be saying to him but he's saying that to me. When he told me, 'I listened to your match, you and Borg at Wimbledon', I realized he was in Robben Island listening to my match on the prison radio. I'm like, 'What a jerk you are, sitting there whining about everything'. So, you know, that was a serious jolt of perspective and a reality check there, but nonetheless, he was the most amazing person I ever met, I will say that," John McEnroe said.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes