"They're gonna be 90 years old, creeping on the court"- When Venus and Serena Williams' mother Oracene Price commented on daughters' retirement plans

Venus and Serena Williams' mother Oracene Price once claimed that her daughters could keep playing until they were 90.

Price spoke to Tennis Australia ahead of the 2010 Australian Open and claimed that she would not convince the Williams sisters to retire as they didn't plan to do so. She also jokingly claimed that the two would be "creeping the court" when they were 90.

"I'm not trying to convince them to retire because they don't plan to. They're gonna be 90 years old creeping on the court," Price said.

Oracene Price was also asked if she would be around with them as long as they played and she responded by using the popular "Hell to no" line that Whitney Houston used on the TV show Being Bobby Brown.

"Oh no. As Whitney says, hell to the no," she said.

Price also claimed that she was happy that her daughters were happy.

"Well, I'm happy that they're happy because during the training. you know, you wonder if you're doing the right thing if they want, if they really want this," the American remarked.

Serena Williams ended up winning the 2010 Australian Open by beating Justine Henin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the final. Venus Williams reached the quarterfinals but lost 2-6, 7-6(4), 7-5 to Li Na.

The two sisters teamed up at the women's doubles tournament as the second seeds and won it by beating top seeds Cara Black and Liezel Huber 6-4, 6-3 in the final.

Serena Williams retired in 2022 but Venus Williams is still carrying on at the age of 42

Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the Miami Grand Prix

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are both among the greatest players of all time and have a combined 30 Grand Slam singles titles between them, 23 for the former and seven for the latter.

The two sisters also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together. They also won three Olympic doubles golds in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Serena Williams retired in 2022 and the US Open was her final tournament. Venus Williams is still playing at the age of 42 and has won two out of four matches so far in 2023.

The American is currently competing at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham and booked her place in the second round of the tournament by defeating Camila Giorgi 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(7). Here, she will take on either Linda Noskova or Jelena Ostapenko.

