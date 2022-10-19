"They’re just too bitter" - Tennis fans defend Iga Swiatek over criticism for her antics during matches

Tennis fans took to social media to defend current World No.1 Iga Swiatek for her general antics during tennis matches.

The Pole has been heavily criticized recently for her behavior during the 2022 San Diego Open final against Donna Vekic. While the Croatian player did not comment on the issue publicly, she replied to a tweet by a fan who suggested that Vekic should have hit straight at Swiatek during the situation.

Fans of the World No.1 have been unhappy with the level of criticism aimed at her, with one stating that she has always been nice to her opponents and even supported them at all times.

"Iga has been nothing but supportive for other players but they’re just too bitter," one fan said.

Another fan mentioned that Swiatek is a fighter and won't stand idle at the net to make it easy for her opponent.

"Dude she's a winning machine - in such situations she can't just do nothing , stand by the net and wait helpless for the shot to come - it's in her nature to fight for every point - this is pure instinct - she can't help it . Deal with it," read one tweet.

Another fan mentioned that Swiatek is a fighter and won't stand idle at the net to make it easy for her opponent.

"Dude she's a winning machine - in such situations she can't just do nothing , stand by the net and wait helpless for the shot to come - it's in her nature to fight for every point - this is pure instinct - she can't help it . Deal with it," read one tweet.

Here are some more fan reactions:

One fan praised Swiatek's work ethic and playing style:

"She's an amazing player , humble & hardworking !! That's why she is where she is ! Waving or not the arms is just like in handball an instinct !!! I watch her close only from US against Sabalenka .. she plays unbelievable tennis just take it !!"

Another fan acknowledged the controversy but defended the overall reaction:

"4 times in the last two years, that's a lot. I agree she shouldn't do it at all but the hate she's getting for this so over the top. She won this match, whether you like it or not."

One commenter noted: "She would get a warning if she would win the point . She lost in both cases. So chill."

Some fans criticized Vekic's response on social media.

"The Finals, I think, is going to be the most intense tournament of the season" - Iga Swiatek on WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after a shot against Donna Vekic of Croatia in the women's singles final at the San Diego Open - Day 7

Iga Swiatek recently won her eighth title of the season in San Diego, defeating Donna Vekic. During her post-match interview, she revealed that the WTA Finals, which will begin on October 31 in Fort Worth, Texas, will be the most intense tournament of the year.

"The Finals, I think, is going to be the most intense tournament of the season, playing against the top players from Day 1. We'll get back to intense practicing when we get to Dallas, but I'll have a few days in Florida to get into the rhythm before going," said Iga Swiatek.

The 21-year-old mentioned that it would be nice to have a few days off ahead of the event.

"For sure getting a few days off is nice. These two weeks, with the tournament in Ostrava, which was super intense and two matches where one was over three hours and one was almost three hours, I feel like I need these days off. Just not going to think about tennis for a few days to refuel and get more energy before the Finals," she added.

