"They're killing mixed doubles then?"; "This is wildly stupid" - Fans slam reported US Open schedule change for mixed doubles

A new reported schedule change at the US Open regarding mixed doubles has not gone down well with fans. Many believe the reported changes signal a disregard for the mixed doubles event.

According to a report shared on X, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has decided to move mixed doubles to the qualifying week. Moreover, the event will consist of 16 teams with eight entering through wildcards and the other eight through singles rankings instead of doubles.

One fan expressed sheer frustration, believing the changes make the event pointless, writing:

"So they're killing mixed doubles then??? may as well not have it at all than do this"

One fan claimed it was completely irrational, writing:

"You can’t be serious, @usopen Literally the most brain dead decision ever. #USOpen"

One fan outright condemned the move, fearing it would destroy the mixed doubles competition, writing:

"F**k uso, ruins the mixed double GS"

Here are more fans expressing frustration and outrage over the reported new changes.

"Uhhh what? Mixed doubles being based on singles entry only? This is wildly stupid," one fan wrote.

"The qualifying week???? And this is doubles players livelihood, when has it ever been based on singles rankings ???? It just screams we only want big names." another fan wrote.

"The @usopen hates nothing more than the sport of tennis. The thing that they are worst at promoting," yet another fan wrote.

The US Open will undergo a historic change in schedule in 2025

Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2024 US Open - Source: Getty

The US Open is set to undergo a historic transformation in 2025, expanding its main draw to 15 competition days for the first time in the Open Era. Marking a shift from its traditional Monday start, the final Major of the season is scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 24, and conclude on Sunday, September 7.

This change follows an unprecedented surge in demand and record-breaking attendance figures in 2024, with over a million fans attending.

"With more planned main draw competition days than ever and Fan Week featuring six days of free grounds admission prior to the main draw, the 2025 US Open is set to offer the most access for fans in the event’s 145-year history," the tournament announced.

The expansion also means an extended first round for men's and women's singles, now scheduled across three days from Sunday to Tuesday. However, the tournament organizers have also confirmed that "no further adjustments to the singles main draw schedule after the first round are planned."

