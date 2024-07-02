“They’re prioritizing Alexander Zverev over Jack Draper”,”This is my funeral”- Fans react to Day 2 schedule of Wimbledon 2024

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova, Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and many other stars headline Day 2 of the 2024 Wimbledon. However, allotments of some players to certain courts have sparked discussions among the fans.

Keeping up with the tradition, the 2023 women's singles champion Marketa Vondrousova will kick things off at the center court on Day 2. The match will be followed by seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and the day will be rounded off with Andy Murray playing Tomas Machac.

No. 1 Court will feature the 2022 champion Elena Rybakina kicking things off followed by Alexander Zverev and Iga Swiatek starting their respective campaigns. The newly crowned British No. 1 Jack Draper will begin his run in the No. 2 Court.

However, some fans were surprised to see home favorite Jack Draper beginning his campaign at the No. 2 Court and felt that he should've played at the No.1 Court instead of Alexander Zverev. One fan expressed their surprise and wrote,

“They really prioritizing Zv*rev over Jack… no words.”

Another fan joked that this scheduling was their funeral.

“Pls bury me this is my funeral.”

Here are some more fans expressing their views on the scheduling:

“Three czechs on centre led by the greatest champion? Mhmmm,” a fan was delighted.

“They put Rune and Wozniacki on court 16 💀💀." a fan voiced their surprise.

“Him on court 1 over Jack, the British No1 is certainly a choice,” a fan mentioned.

“Court 16 has the best matches and on ground pass!!!” a fan opined.

Alexander Zverev will play Roberto Carballes Baena in R1, Jack Draper will face Elias Ymer

Alexander Zverve (image source: GETTY)

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will begin his campaign against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in the opening round. This will be the second meeting between the two, with Zverev winning their only match in the second round of the Madrid Open last year. The German's grass swing started at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle where he lost in the semifinals to Hubert Hurkacz.

On the other hand, Jack Draper will play Sweden's Elias Ymer for his first-round match. The newly crowned British No. 1 has had a stellar grass swing so far winning the BOSS Open in Stuttgart and reaching the quarterfinals of the Queen's Club Championships defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz en route.

The two men met at the 2019 HPP Open in Helsinki, a Challenger tournament, where the Swede prevailed in a topsy-turvy three-setter.

Some other players who will start their runs today are Ons Jabeur, Katie Boulter, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, and Danielle Collins.

