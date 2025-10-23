  • home icon
  "They're really getting the Fedal cash cow treatment" - Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner teasing special event in Korea

"They're really getting the Fedal cash cow treatment" - Fans react to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner teasing special event in Korea

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:51 GMT
The tennis world is seeing Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz playing at a much higher level than the rest of the field. The two have been so dominant that they are playing in the finals of almost every second tournament they participate in. Their latest clash came in the Six Kings Slam finals, where Sinner emerged victorious.

Alcaraz and Sinner are scheduled to play against each other in an exhibition match in South Korea. The event will take place on January 10, 2026, at the Incheon Inspire Arena in Seoul.

Alcaraz and Sinner both teased about the development on Instagram, where they shared the message:

"See you in Korea" along with their signatures.
Several fans shared their reactions to their latest exhibition match update. Some compared their rivalry to iconic tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"WHAT DOES THIS MEAN" one fan wrote.
"Channeling their inner Fedal," another fan added.
"they're really getting the fedal cash cow treatment," one fan said.
"This does confuse me.@janniksin drops out of Davis cup yesterday fine fair enough and says there’s not enough time to prepare for Australia and then the next day he schedules a match much closer to Australia," one fan commented.
"Why not just hangout in a cafe? NO tennis exhibitions Phleezeee! And play real tennis on ATP Final and GS Sundays !!!!!" one fan wrote.
"The timing is just *chef's kiss*" one fan added.

Jannik Sinner after his win over Carlos Alcaraz at the Six Kings Slam

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz once again collided in the final, and it seems they are trading shots. Before the Six Kings Slam, the last time they played in a final was in the 2025 US Open, where Carlos Alcaraz came out on top.

This time in Riyadh, the Italian exacted this revenge as he defeated Alcaraz 6-2, 6-4 in the final. After the game, Sinner shared his admiration for the Spaniard.

"This season we played many, many times and I also lost many times to Carlos," Sinner said. "It is a huge pleasure and honour to share the court with him. At the same time, you want to get better as a player and you need rivalries in the sport. So it’s nice to have a great rivalry and more importantly a great friendship off the court."

The two will now shift their focus to the ATP Finals in Turin.

Edited by Krutik Jain
